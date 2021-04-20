NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund : SAI

Chief Compliance Officer and Counsel of Skyview Group, Inc since February 2021. Prior to her current role at Skyview Group, Inc., Ms. Vitiello served as Managing Director - Distressed, Assistant General Counsel, Associate General Counsel and In-House Counsel for HCMLP.

Chief Financial Officer of Skyview Group, Inc. since February 2021; Chief Financial Officer and Partner of HCMLP from December 2011 and March 2015, respectively, to February 2021; Treasurer of the Highland Funds Complex since May 2015; Principal Financial Officer October 2017 to February 2021.

Head of Distribution and Chief Product Strategist at NexPoint since March 2019; President of NexPoint Securities, Inc. since April 2018; Head of Distribution at HCMFA from November 2017 until March 2019; Chief Product Strategist at HCMFA from September 2015 to March 2019; Officer of the Fund Complex since November 2012.

Founder of NexPoint; Co-founder of Highland Capital Management, L.P. ("HCMLP") and HCMFA; Chairman of the Board of NXRT since May 2015; President and a member of the investment committee of NexPoint Real Estate Finance since February 2020; Chief Executive Officer and director of NHT since December 2018; Portfolio Manager of NHF; GAF; HFRO; Highland Healthcare Opportunities Fund and NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund (each a series of HFI); Highland Small-Cap Equity Fund (a series of HFII); the BDC; and NRESF.

Effective immediately, the following will replace the table entitled "Officers" in the "Management of the Trust" section beginning on page 15 of the SAI:

This supplement provides new and additional information beyond that contained in the SAI and should be read in conjunction with the SAI. Capitalized terms and certain other terms used in this supplement, unless otherwise defined in this supplement, have the meanings assigned to them in the SAI.

Chief Compliance Officer for HCMFA and NexPoint since September 2015; Chief Compliance Officer and Anti-Money Laundering Officer of the Fund Complex since September 2015. Prior to his current role at HCMFA and NexPoint, Mr. Post served as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Compliance for HCMLP.

This Statement of Additional Information is dated August 27, 2019

USE OF PROCEEDS

Unless otherwise specified in a Prospectus Supplement, the Trust will invest the net proceeds of any sales of securities (the "Offering") in accordance with the Trust's investment objectives and policies as stated below, or use such proceeds for other general corporate purposes. Assuming current market conditions, the Trust estimates that investment of the net proceeds of the Offering will be substantially complete within one to three months of the completion of the Offering. Pending such investment, it is anticipated that the proceeds of the Offering will be invested in cash and/or short-term debt securities.

INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS

Fundamental Investment Restrictions. The following are the fundamental investment restrictions of the Trust, which may not be changed without the approval of the holders of a majority of the outstanding common shares and preferred shares, if any, voting together as a single class, and of the holders of a majority of the outstanding preferred shares, if any, voting as a separate class:

The Trust will , under normal market conditions, invest at least 25% of the value of its total assets at the time of purchase in the securities of issuers conducting their principal business activities in the real estate industry, including obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, any state or territory of the United States or any of their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions, and investments by any territory of the United States or any of their agencies, instrumentalities or political subdivisions for which the underlying collateral is real estate;

Except as described below, the Trust, as a fundamental policy, may not:

issue senior securities or borrow money other than as permitted by the Investment Company Act or pledge its assets other than to secure such issuances or in connection with hedging transactions, short sales, securities lending, when issued and forward commitment transactions and similar investment strategies; make loans of money or property to any person, except through loans of portfolio securities up to a maximum of 33 1/3% of the Trust's total assets, the purchase of debt securities, including bank loans (senior loans) and participations therein, or the entry into repurchase agreements up to a maximum of 33 1/3% of the Trust's total assets; underwrite the securities of other issuers, except to the extent that, in connection with the disposition of portfolio securities or the sale of its own securities, the Trust may be deemed to be an underwriter; purchase or sell real estate, except that the Trust may invest in securities of companies that deal in real estate or are engaged in the real estate business, including real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies, and instruments secured by real estate or interests therein and the Trust may acquire, hold and sell real estate acquired through default, liquidation, or other distributions of an interest in real estate as a result of the Trust's ownership of such other assets; or purchase or sell commodities or commodity contracts for any purposes except as, and to the extent, permitted by applicable law without the Trust becoming subject to registration with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the "CFTC") as a commodity pool.

As currently relevant to the Trust, the Investment Company Act requires an asset coverage of 200% for a closed-end fund issuing preferred shares and 300% for a closed-end fund issuing borrowings (excluding certain temporary borrowings). The Trust will not engage in any secured borrowings constituting senior securities described under investment restriction number 2 pursuant to which the lenders would be able to foreclose on more than 33 1/3% of the Trust's total assets, measured at the date of the initial borrowing.

Non-FundamentalInvestment Restrictions. The Trust is also subject to the following non-fundamental restrictions and policies, which may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the "Board") and without shareholder approval. The Trust may not: