    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
NEXR Technologies SE: Negotiations on financing agreements

03/03/2022 | 05:36am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Financing
NEXR Technologies SE: Negotiations on financing agreements

03-March-2022 / 11:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information according to Article 17 MAR

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL OR IN WHICH THE OFFER OF SECURITIES IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS.

Negotiations on financing agreements

Berlin, 03 March 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") is in advanced discussions with Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") regarding the provision of additional financing and the extension of existing financing agreements.

The subject of the negotiations is for one the extension of existing credit lines by up to EUR 10 million and the extension of existing credit lines until 31 December 2023, but at least until 30 June 2023, with a constant loan interest rate and deferral of the loan interest until the end of the term.

Furthermore, the extension of the maturity of the convertible bond 2017/2019 (ISIN DE000A2DAJ16 / WKN A2DAJ1) in the amount of EUR 3.5 million until 31 December 2023 including the postponement of the maturity of the interest claims resulting from the convertible bond also to 31 December 2023 at otherwise unchanged conditions is subject of the advanced discussions.

The signing of corresponding financing agreements and the necessary resolution by the Company's Board of Directors are expected to take place in the next few days.

For further information, please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE
Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31

03-March-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: sp@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1293825

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1293825  03-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1293825&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,71 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,83 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 11,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
NeXR Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,90 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 242%
Managers and Directors
Markus Peuler Managing Director
Alexander Klos Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klemens Skibicki Member-Supervisory Board
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE-19.15%9
ACCENTURE PLC-23.21%201 185
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.14%173 410
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.33%111 389
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.80%94 354
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.95%86 651