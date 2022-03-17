Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. NeXR Technologies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXR Technologies scans more soccer stars from various European soccer clubs for Konami's eFootball(TM)

03/17/2022 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
NEXR Technologies scans more soccer stars from various European soccer clubs for Konami's eFootball(TM)

17.03.2022 / 15:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEXR Technologies scans more soccer stars from various European soccer clubs for Konami's eFootball(TM)

Berlin, 17 March 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) is progressing in its recently reported two-year collaboration with Japanese gaming software publisher Konami Digital Entertainment (Konami), scanning players from more top international soccer teams in March - among them many international top stars. Included are the leading clubs from the first Italian soccer league (Serie A). Konami relies on the created game-ready avatars for the soccer simulation game eFootball(TM) 2022 (formerly: PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER).

Konami's eFootball(TM) series is one of the most successful video game franchises worldwide. The avatar creation by NeXR Technologies impressively underlines the quality leadership and reliability of its applications. In its Avatar.Cloud division, NeXR Technologies is also shaping the future of virtual fitting and fitness tracking through the use of its mass-market Fusion III scanner.

Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies: "The renewal of our cooperation with Konami holds a very special significance for NeXR Technologies. It underlines the diversification of our earnings potential and is already making a significant contribution to revenues in current FY 2022. Our pilot projects with H&M and McFit in the Avatar.Cloud are also developing promisingly. The increasing demand for our solutions in event solutions is particularly pleasing. We consider ourselves confirmed in our strategy of providing clear added value for users in a wide range of industries through pioneering scanning and virtual reality technologies. 2022 is the year of market go-live for us. In the medium term, we see ourselves on a good path to profitability."

About NeXR Technologies
NeXR Technologies SE is a Berlin-based publicly listed company (XETRA: NXR) providing B2B solutions for virtual economies using Extended Reality (XR) technologies. The core of its portfolio is to offer photo-real 3D avatar creation, virtual body measurement, virtual fitting, motion capture, and virtual reality solutions. In this course, NeXR develops two distinct platforms that integrate avatars - so-called digital twins - into cloud solutions: Avatar.Cloud offers Avatars with precise body measuring and imaging solutions in virtual fitting rooms and fitness tracking applications. Event.Cloud integrates avatars and green screen capturing into virtual stages and environments through the Unreal Engine. These hybrid technological solutions are developed and serviced live by our motion capture and virtual production studio, enabling NeXR Technologies to produce fully immersive and interactive events such as virtual concerts, virtual keynotes, and virtual educational formats, which can either be streamed in both virtual reality and virtual production platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, and Youtube, live!

For more information, please visit www.nexr-technologies.com.

For further information, please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE
Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31


17.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: sp@crossalliance.de
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1305641

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1305641  17.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305641&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
10:17aNEXR Technologies scans more soccer stars from various European soccer clubs for Konami..
EQ
03/05NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Adhoc-Release
PU
03/03NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : Negotiations on financing agreements
EQ
02/10NEXR Technologies awarded 2-year contract by Konami for eFootball(TM)
EQ
02/10NeXR Technologies SE Wins 2-Year Contract by Konami for eFootball(TM)
CI
02/10NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
2021NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
2021NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : HANSAINVEST uses NeXR Seminar for virtual keynote by Gabor Steingar..
EQ
2021NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
2021NeXR Technologies CFO Steps Down, Interim Successor Named
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,71 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,03 M 7,73 M 7,73 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
NeXR Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,71 €
Average target price 6,50 €
Spread / Average Target 281%
Managers and Directors
Markus Peuler Managing Director
Alexander Klos Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klemens Skibicki Member-Supervisory Board
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE-27.45%8
ACCENTURE PLC-21.62%205 343
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.21%177 531
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.95%114 248
INFOSYS LIMITED0.09%103 983
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.84%89 243