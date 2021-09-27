NeXR Technologies : Adhoc-Release

Berlin, 27 September 2021

The Board of Directors of NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / WKN A1K03W) ("Company") today resolved to implement a capital increase using the authorized capital in the amount of up to EUR 2,061,064.00 pursuant to Article 6.1a of the Articles of Association.

Accordingly, the share capital of EUR 4,122,129.00, divided into 4,122,129 no-par value bearer shares ("Existing Shares"), will be increased by up to EUR 2,061,064.00 to up to EUR 6,183,193.00 by issuing up to 2,061. 064 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a notional interest in the share capital of EUR 1.00 and with dividend rights from 1 January 2021 ("New Shares"), against cash contributions ("Capital Increase"). The subscription ratio was set at 2:1, i.e., two Existing Shares entitle to subscribe to one New Share. The subscription period is scheduled to begin on 4 October 2021 (00:00 hours CEST) and end on 18 October 2021 (24:00 hours CEST). The record date for the allocation of subscription rights is expected to be 1 October 2021. The subscription price is EUR 2.45 per New Share.

The New Shares will be offered to shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights, including an oversubscription right, as part of a prospectus-free subscription offer expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on 29 September 2021. New Shares not subscribed by shareholders within the subscription period may be offered to selected investors in a private placement (non-public offering) at the fixed subscription price.

The major shareholder Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA, August-Bebel-Strasse 64, 14482 Potsdam ("Hevella"), has undertaken to acquire all 1,174,873 New Shares to which it is entitled in accordance with its statutory subscription rights. Furthermore, Hevella has undertaken to subscribe for all New Shares not subscribed for by the other shareholders in the statutory subscription and oversubscription and for all New Shares not subscribed for by new investors.

Further details will result from the Subscription Offer, which is expected to be published in the German Federal Gazette on 29 September 2021.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase for the continued support of the market entry and the following expansion of cooperations as well as for the development of the team.