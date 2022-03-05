Log in
    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
NeXR Technologies : Adhoc-Release

03/05/2022 | 07:49am EST
Berlin, 03 March 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5 / GSIN A1K03W) ("Company") is in advanced discussions with Hevella Capital GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Hevella") regarding the provision of additional financing and the extension of existing financing agreements.

The subject of the negotiations is for one the extension of existing credit lines by up to EUR 10 million and the extension of existing credit lines until 31 December 2023, but at least until 30 June 2023, with a constant loan interest rate and deferral of the loan interest until the end of the term.

Furthermore, the extension of the maturity of the convertible bond 2017/2019 (ISIN DE000A2DAJ16 / WKN A2DAJ1) in the amount of EUR 3.5 million until 31 December 2023 including the postponement of the maturity of the interest claims resulting from the convertible bond also to 31 December 2023 at otherwise unchanged conditions is subject of the advanced discussions.

The signing of corresponding financing agreements and the necessary resolution by the Company's Board of Directors are expected to take place in the next few days.

For further information, please contact:

NeXR Technologies SE

Sven Pauly, CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

Phone: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-31

Disclaimer

NEXR Technologies SE published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 12:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
