NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
NeXR Technologies : Corporate News

02/04/2021 | 01:40am EST
Berlin, 04 February 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) expects the timely admission to trading and inclusion in trading by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange of 1,789,374 new shares from the capital increase carried out in July 2020.

Following the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is expected to take place in the sixth calendar week of 2021, the new shares with the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A289U87 are to be included in the existing listing of NeXR Technologies SE on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). The consolidation of the shares under the existing ISIN DE000A1K03W5 is expected to take place in the same period.

The admission prospectus will be available upon approval of the securities prospectus for the purpose of admission of the new shares to trading on the Regulated Market on the Company's investor relations page at nexr-technologies.com/kapitalmassnahmen/.

Disclaimer

NEXR Technologies SE published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
