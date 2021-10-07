NeXR Technologies : Corporate News

Berlin, 07 October 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) will present the company's latest developments and visions in relation to the scheduled capital increase in the virtual roadshow of BankM AG on 13 October at 2:00 pm CEST. Markus Peuler, CEO and Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE, will discuss the Company's latest product launches in Fitness, Virtual Fitting and Virtual Events.

H&M customers can get scanned free of charge with NeXR's Fusion III body scanner for creating a personal avatar, a digital twin with their exact body measurements, at centrally located H&M stores in Berlin and Hamburg from 14 October to 6 November 2021. With its innovative Avatar.Cloud app, NeXR Technologies also lets customers try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of clothing apparel from the new H&M collection on their own avatar.

Interested shareholders and professional investors can register for the web conference free of charge at the following link at BankM:

https://www.anmelden.org/bankm-nexr/

The conference will be held in German language only.

For more information on NeXR Technologies, please see Börsen Radio Network AG's recent Executive Interview (German language only) with CEO Markus Peuler at https://www.nexr-technologies.com/de/investor-relations/.