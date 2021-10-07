Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. NeXR Technologies SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeXR Technologies : Corporate News

10/07/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Berlin, 07 October 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) will present the company's latest developments and visions in relation to the scheduled capital increase in the virtual roadshow of BankM AG on 13 October at 2:00 pm CEST. Markus Peuler, CEO and Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE, will discuss the Company's latest product launches in Fitness, Virtual Fitting and Virtual Events.

H&M customers can get scanned free of charge with NeXR's Fusion III body scanner for creating a personal avatar, a digital twin with their exact body measurements, at centrally located H&M stores in Berlin and Hamburg from 14 October to 6 November 2021. With its innovative Avatar.Cloud app, NeXR Technologies also lets customers try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of clothing apparel from the new H&M collection on their own avatar.

Interested shareholders and professional investors can register for the web conference free of charge at the following link at BankM:

https://www.anmelden.org/bankm-nexr/

The conference will be held in German language only.

For more information on NeXR Technologies, please see Börsen Radio Network AG's recent Executive Interview (German language only) with CEO Markus Peuler at https://www.nexr-technologies.com/de/investor-relations/.

Disclaimer

NEXR Technologies SE published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 21:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
05:47pNEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
11:39aNEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : Virtual Roadshow / Web Conference on 13 October 2021
EQ
11:38aPRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE: Virtual Roadshow / Web Conference on 13 October 2021
DJ
10/06NEXR Technologies SE english
DJ
09/30NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCl..
BU
09/30H&M Germany Selects NeXR Technologies SE for Virtual Fitting with AvatarCloud App
CI
09/30NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCl..
EQ
09/30PRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fittin..
DJ
09/30NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
09/30NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : with promising pilot projects in H1 2021 - sales activities in retail ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,01 M 2,32 M 2,32 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 28,2%
Chart NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
NeXR Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 9,80 €
Spread / Average Target 292%
Managers and Directors
Markus Peuler Managing Director
Erdal Kurtyener Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klemens Skibicki Member-Supervisory Board
Achim Betz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE-25.89%11
ACCENTURE PLC24.49%205 845
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.33.12%188 331
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.72%127 600
INFOSYS LIMITED33.27%93 689
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.03%93 165