NeXR Technologies SE publishes Annual Report 2021: Business performance in line with the revised forecast



Berlin, April 13, 2022

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) made progress in its business development in the past fiscal year 2021. In the previous year, the corona pandemic had slowed down the company on its way to profitability. Following corona-related delays in market launches, business performance was within the forecast, which was adjusted in September 2021. In particular, service orders for NeXR Seminar and NeXR Show increased revenues by 56% to EUR 408 thousand (2020: EUR 261 thousand). In addition, own work capitalized of EUR 338 thousand was recognized for the first time with the production of scanners. At EUR -9,165 thousand, the operating result (EBITDA) was slightly below the previous year's level (2020: EUR -8,816 thousand) due to increased business activity, in particular as a result of higher financing costs. Due to the capital increase carried out in the fall of 2021, the loss per share decreased to EUR -2.38 (2020: EUR -2.84).

In the past fiscal year 2021, NeXR Technologies successfully completed the development of its first marketable products and services and laid the foundation for the monetization of the Metaverse with innovative solutions. NeXR Fashion and NeXR Fitness create completely new types of online shopping and training solutions by integrating avatars. NeXR Fashion, for example, has the potential to reduce the rate of returns or even curb overproduction by virtually trying on clothes that fit properly, thus contributing to greater sustainability. NeXR Seminar and NeXR Show not only create new applications for a constantly evolving future through virtual reality events, they also save travel costs and reduce CO 2 emissions as a side effect. In 2021, NeXR Technologies held the first virtual reality capital markets conferences, where companies could interactively present their strategy live in front of VR participants.

With the breakthrough of the Metaverse at the end of 2021 as a result of the announcement of Metaverse projects by many companies, the framework conditions changed decisively for NeXR Technologies. As a long-standing virtual reality pioneer and with renowned partners at its side, NeXR Technologies is ideally positioned to benefit from the Metaverse megatrend and is realizing the market entry of its products and services for 2022. In order to expand the cooperation with H&M and win new customers for NeXR Fashion, NeXR Technologies will invest more in scanner development and production. Live events with NeXR Show and NeXR Seminar are also to be expanded, as well as the resulting sales revenues increased. Furthermore, the renewal of the cooperation with the game developer Konami makes NeXR Technologies confident that it can gain additional orders in the high-end area from the games and entertainment industry with NeXR Avatar.

Overall, the management expects moderate sales growth to EUR 0.8 million to EUR 1.3 million in fiscal year 2022, depending on the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Due to investments in market entry, a further negative operating result (EBITDA) of EUR -9.2 million to EUR -9.6 million is expected, as well as a net loss of EUR -14.6 million to EUR -15.1 million due to higher interest expenses as a result of the expanded financing framework.

"We have successfully completed the development of our first marketable products and services at just the right time. Our market environment has improved decisively with the onset of the Metaverse trend, yet we are literally moving into new dimensions together with our partners from a wide range of industries. Our journey into the Metaverse may have just begun. But with our products and services, we are already ideally positioned to benefit from this huge growth market in the medium and long term. It is therefore all the more gratifying that our CFO Alexander Klos, who joined us on an interim basis, will be a permanent member of our management team in the future. Together we want to lead NeXR Technologies back to profitability," said Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE.

About NeXR Technologies

NeXR Technologies SE is a Berlin-based publicly listed company (XETRA: NXR) providing B2B solutions for virtual economies using Extended Reality (XR) technologies. The core of its portfolio is to offer photo-real 3D avatar creation, virtual body measurement, virtual fitting, motion capture, and virtual reality solutions. In this course, NeXR develops two distinct platforms that integrate avatars - so-called digital twins - into cloud solutions: Avatar.Cloud offers Avatars with precise body measuring and imaging solutions in virtual fitting rooms and fitness tracking applications. Event.Cloud integrates avatars and green screen capturing into virtual stages and environments through the Unreal Engine. These hybrid technological solutions are developed and serviced live by our motion capture and virtual production studio, enabling NeXR Technologies to produce fully immersive and interactive events such as virtual concerts, virtual keynotes, and virtual educational formats, which can either be streamed in both virtual reality and virtual production platforms such as Twitch, TikTok, and Youtube, live!

