Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NeXR Technologies SE    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NeXR Technologies : expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020

02/04/2021 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020

04.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capital increase in 2020

Berlin, 04 February 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) expects the admission to trading and inclusion in trading of the 1,789,374 new shares from the capital increase carried out in July 2020 by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in a timely manner. Following the approval of the securities prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is expected to take place in the sixth calendar week of 2021, the new shares with the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A289U87 are to be included in the existing listing of NeXR Technologies SE on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard). The consolidation of the shares under the existing ISIN DE000A1K03W5 is expected to take place in the same period.

The admission prospectus will be available upon approval of the securities prospectus for the purpose of admission of the new shares to trading on the Regulated Market on the Company's investor relations page at nexr-technologies.com/kapitalmassnahmen/.

About NeXR Technologies
NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE
Lydia Herrmann
Investor Relations
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Deutschland

l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
www.nexr-technologies.com

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1


04.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1165603

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1165603  04.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1165603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
01:40aNEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
01:32aPRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new ..
DJ
01:32aNEXR TECHNOLOGIES : expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capit..
EQ
01/26NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
01/26PRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE: Financial services provider Montega to use..
DJ
01/26NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : Financial services provider Montega to use VR conferencin..
EQ
01/21NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : and H&Mbeyond. Start Cooperation on Virtual Fitting
BU
01/21NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : Corporate News
PU
01/21PRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE and H&Mbeyond. start cooperation on Virtual..
DJ
01/21NEXR TECHNOLOGIES : and H&Mbeyond. start cooperation on Virtual Fitting
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,40 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 78,8x
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,3x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
NeXR Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,40 €
Last Close Price 7,65 €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Peuler Managing Director
Rolf Elgeti Chairman
Klemens Skibicki Director
Christian Daudert Director
Achim Betz Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE121.10%38
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.90%162 404
ACCENTURE PLC-4.92%157 766
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.37%106 428
INFOSYS LIMITED1.23%73 930
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-4.44%72 057
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ