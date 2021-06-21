Log in
    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
NeXR Technologies : grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital concert technology and announces first virtual live event

06/21/2021 | 01:32am EDT
DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Joint Venture
NeXR Technologies SE grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital concert technology and announces first virtual live event

21.06.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE grows success of NeXR Show - Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot opts for digital concert technology and announces first virtual live event

Berlin, 21 June 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) directly connects to the success of NeXR Show. The Berlin-based DJ duo Pan-Pot decided to enter into closer and long-term cooperation with the Berlin-based virtual reality creator around the product NeXR Show.

For the planned concert series, a joint venture - In-X-Space - was founded, in which NeXR will be involved. In the future, several concert series with different artists will take place under this name.

The decisive factor for the close cooperation was the immersive concert experience offered by NeXR Show. The flexible platform makes the visions and demands of artists in general and Pan-Pot in particular for a digital live event come true. It combines motion capture, scanning and green screen technologies alike.

A first live demonstration of the proprietary technologies took place in the past week with selected representatives of the music and entertainment industry, as well as journalists and press representatives. The feedback was extremely positive.

In addition, NeXR uses lighting and ambient effects to make the performance of the artists on the virtual stage appear even more realistic. Compared to a conventional live stream on the screen, the environment is not static, but responsive. It can therefore adapt automatically to external data points during the live stream, such as the beat of the song, or be controlled completely and in real-time by an external operator.

Interactions are at the heart of NeXR Show anyway. While concert attendees dance at home, they can be tracked by their computer's webcam. Thus, they animate their avatar on the virtual stage during the live event. The more enthusiastically attendees dance, the more vividly their avatar moves on the digital dance floor. Artists on stage can also respond instantly to their audience. Combined with other gamification elements, a completely new live event experience is created with even more fun and emotions for the participants as well as new monetization options for the artists. This is how NeXR Show as a digital live entertainment platform comes close to reality and brings event organizers, artists and concertgoers together again.

"We are continuously upgrading our technologies and services. Audience interaction to the point of full integration into the live event is a great extension of NeXR Show. We are the only one in the world to offer this technology. In close collaboration with artists, we thus created a flexible tool based on the Unreal engine developed by EPIC Games for an interactive concert experience in a challenging time and beyond. Together with Pan-Pot, we are bringing the potential of NeXR Show to full life in the field of electronic music," says Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE.

The first representational and official live concert, hosted in cooperation with In-X-Space will be broadcast live on 26 June 2021 at Beatport.

For more information about NeXR Show, please visit: nexr-technologies.com/nexr-show.

About NeXR Technologies
NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a listed technology company with a focus on virtual reality applications. The core of the company consists of personalized, digital avatars that support users in performing everyday tasks more efficiently. These include the visualization of training successes on one's own avatar (NeXR Fitness), the virtual fitting of clothing (NeXR Fashion) or the participation in and the design of virtual live events (NeXR Show) and remote presentations (NeXR Seminar). NeXR Technologies has core competencies in 3D scanner development, motion capture, virtual reality, virtual production as well as deep understanding in gaming and data-based business models. Based on two self-developed multi-user and multi-purpose platforms, NeXR Technologies offers products and solutions for numerous user industries. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE
Lydia Herrmann
Investor Relations
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Deutschland

l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
www.nexr-technologies.com

Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1


21.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NEXR Technologies SE
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141
E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1209843

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1209843  21.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209843&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
