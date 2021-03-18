Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NeXR Technologies SE    NXR   DE000A1K03W5

NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE

(NXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually i

03/18/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch 
NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers 
interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually i 
2021-03-18 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers 
interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually in times of pandemic 
Berlin, 18 March 2021 
With NeXR Show, NeXR Technologies (XETRA: NXR) today launches another product and thus also the next evolutionary stage 
of the virtual reality platform already introduced with NeXR Seminar. With the expansion of the VR Multiuser and 
Multipurpose VR platform, NeXR Technologies bundles state of the art entertainment technologies in a new digital 
application and thus enters the fast growing market of virtual live concerts. 
Live concerts as in-person events cannot currently take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. What's more, the 
festival season in summer months with its very large audience is falling victim to the pandemic. This is a challenging 
situation for all parties involved. NeXR brings artists back to the stage of their choice. These are recorded by the 
Virtual Production Studio team in front of a green screen and broadcast via live stream on platforms such as Twitch or 
YouTube. Other platforms will also be supported in the future. Crucial to the next-generation event experience is the 
next evolutionary stage of green screen technology combined with deep integration into Unreal Engine developed by EPIC 
Games and the virtual environment created with it. 
Lighting and depth effects are used to provide a more realistic and volumetric representation of the artists on the 
virtual stage. The environment in which the artists perform is not static, but reactive. During the live stream, it can 
be automatically adjusted to the beat of the song, for example, or changed completely and in real time. The result is a 
significantly improved concert experience due to the increased experience of immersion compared to a conventional, 
static recording. 
Additional advantages are opened up by the possibility of expanding the performance via motion capture technology. In 
this way, the artists will not only appear as real people during the event, but they can also be supplemented by 
digital avatars or completely replaced by digital counterparts. This results in a completely new live concert 
experience in line with the chosen green screen environment. In the coming weeks, the performance technology will be 
extended by the functionality of audience interaction up to the complete integration into the live event. 
By staying close to artists and event organizers, NeXR Technologies will continue to be able to use the innovation 
points in development and introduce targeted further technical innovations into the virtual live concert market. The 
feedback from the music and entertainment industry is consistently positive. In just a few weeks, the "Q-Stage" project 
will be launched on the basis of NeXR Show's innovative technology, a virtual concert series in which nationally and 
internationally renowned artists will be performing. The executive production will be taken over by famous names of the 
music industry such as Carlos Suarez, who has produced worldwide hits with international stars such as Anuel, Future, 
P. Diddy or Drake, and Guido Schulz, who played a leading role during the establishment of Sony Music Germany. 
"We firmly believe that we are very well prepared for the current challenge and understand what matters in a virtual 
live concert. With our long experience in the live entertainment industry, we have the right assets to work with NeXR 
Technologies to add value to the live entertainment industry," says Tyrone Clay, Head of Marketing and Executive at 
Q-Stage, who worked with big names like Snoop Dogg, 6ix9ine, Wiz Khalifa, Mo Trip, Bushido, Massaka and many more, and 
is currently planning the show program together with NeXR Show. 
NeXR Technologies is also in advanced discussions with other potential partners. 
"With NeXR Show, we are directly reacting to the needs of an entire industry that is facing major challenges due to 
numerous concert and festival cancellations. Our technology reunites artists and fans, as well as fans with each other, 
providing a unique experience that is very much like a live event. NeXR Show is flexible to use and also offers us the 
potential to develop other possible uses for our token. At the same time, NeXR Show's technology makes other live 
events conceivable in addition to concerts, such as virtual theater performances or fashion shows," says Markus Peuler, 
Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE. 
For more information on NeXR Show, please visit: nexr-technologies.com/nexr-show 
About NeXR Technologies 
NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed 
Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from 
Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business 
units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products 
and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner 
systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion 
capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and 
individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which 
integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR 
Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 
For further information please contact: 
NeXR Technologies SE 
Lydia Herrmann 
Investor Relations 
Charlottenstraße 4 
10969 Berlin 
Deutschland 
l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com 
www.nexr-technologies.com 
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3 
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      NEXR Technologies SE 
              Charlottenstraße 4 
              10969 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 30 403 680 143 
Fax:          +49 (0) 30 403 680 141 
E-mail:       l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com 
Internet:     www.nexr-technologies.com 
ISIN:         DE000A1K03W5 
WKN:          A1K03W 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1176483 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176483 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 02:32 ET (06:32 GMT)

All news about NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
02:33aPRESS RELEASE  : NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its propriet..
DJ
02:32aNEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE LAUNCHES NEW PR : NeXR Show offers interactive live enterta..
EQ
03/04PRESS RELEASE  : NeXR Technologies SE scans first speakers of Virtual Reality In..
DJ
03/04NEXR TECHNOLOGIES  : scans first speakers of Virtual Reality Investors Day
EQ
03/03NEXR TECHNOLOGIES  : Corporate News
PU
02/09NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE : GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology to visualize tra..
EQ
02/09PRESS RELEASE  : NeXR Technologies SE: GOLD's GYM uses NeXR scanning technology ..
DJ
02/04NEXR TECHNOLOGIES  : Corporate News
PU
02/04PRESS RELEASE  : NeXR Technologies SE expects timely inclusion in trading of new..
DJ
02/04NEXR TECHNOLOGIES  : expects timely inclusion in trading of new shares from capi..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,40 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,1 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 37,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Duration : Period :
NeXR Technologies SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 9,40 €
Last Close Price 3,66 €
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 157%
Spread / Lowest Target 157%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Markus Peuler Managing Director
Erdal Kurtyener Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Elgeti Chairman
Klemens Skibicki Director
Christian Daudert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXR TECHNOLOGIES SE5.78%18
ACCENTURE PLC1.17%168 872
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.64%156 328
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.87%114 898
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.86%80 915
INFOSYS LIMITED10.21%80 357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ