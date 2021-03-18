PRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually i

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually i 2021-03-18 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NeXR Technologies SE launches new product based on its proprietary virtual reality platform: NeXR Show offers interactive live entertainment and brings artists and their fans back together virtually in times of pandemic Berlin, 18 March 2021 With NeXR Show, NeXR Technologies (XETRA: NXR) today launches another product and thus also the next evolutionary stage of the virtual reality platform already introduced with NeXR Seminar. With the expansion of the VR Multiuser and Multipurpose VR platform, NeXR Technologies bundles state of the art entertainment technologies in a new digital application and thus enters the fast growing market of virtual live concerts. Live concerts as in-person events cannot currently take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. What's more, the festival season in summer months with its very large audience is falling victim to the pandemic. This is a challenging situation for all parties involved. NeXR brings artists back to the stage of their choice. These are recorded by the Virtual Production Studio team in front of a green screen and broadcast via live stream on platforms such as Twitch or YouTube. Other platforms will also be supported in the future. Crucial to the next-generation event experience is the next evolutionary stage of green screen technology combined with deep integration into Unreal Engine developed by EPIC Games and the virtual environment created with it. Lighting and depth effects are used to provide a more realistic and volumetric representation of the artists on the virtual stage. The environment in which the artists perform is not static, but reactive. During the live stream, it can be automatically adjusted to the beat of the song, for example, or changed completely and in real time. The result is a significantly improved concert experience due to the increased experience of immersion compared to a conventional, static recording. Additional advantages are opened up by the possibility of expanding the performance via motion capture technology. In this way, the artists will not only appear as real people during the event, but they can also be supplemented by digital avatars or completely replaced by digital counterparts. This results in a completely new live concert experience in line with the chosen green screen environment. In the coming weeks, the performance technology will be extended by the functionality of audience interaction up to the complete integration into the live event. By staying close to artists and event organizers, NeXR Technologies will continue to be able to use the innovation points in development and introduce targeted further technical innovations into the virtual live concert market. The feedback from the music and entertainment industry is consistently positive. In just a few weeks, the "Q-Stage" project will be launched on the basis of NeXR Show's innovative technology, a virtual concert series in which nationally and internationally renowned artists will be performing. The executive production will be taken over by famous names of the music industry such as Carlos Suarez, who has produced worldwide hits with international stars such as Anuel, Future, P. Diddy or Drake, and Guido Schulz, who played a leading role during the establishment of Sony Music Germany. "We firmly believe that we are very well prepared for the current challenge and understand what matters in a virtual live concert. With our long experience in the live entertainment industry, we have the right assets to work with NeXR Technologies to add value to the live entertainment industry," says Tyrone Clay, Head of Marketing and Executive at Q-Stage, who worked with big names like Snoop Dogg, 6ix9ine, Wiz Khalifa, Mo Trip, Bushido, Massaka and many more, and is currently planning the show program together with NeXR Show. NeXR Technologies is also in advanced discussions with other potential partners. "With NeXR Show, we are directly reacting to the needs of an entire industry that is facing major challenges due to numerous concert and festival cancellations. Our technology reunites artists and fans, as well as fans with each other, providing a unique experience that is very much like a live event. NeXR Show is flexible to use and also offers us the potential to develop other possible uses for our token. At the same time, NeXR Show's technology makes other live events conceivable in addition to concerts, such as virtual theater performances or fashion shows," says Markus Peuler, Managing Director of NeXR Technologies SE. For more information on NeXR Show, please visit: nexr-technologies.com/nexr-show About NeXR Technologies NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information please contact: NeXR Technologies SE Lydia Herrmann Investor Relations Charlottenstraße 4 10969 Berlin Deutschland l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com www.nexr-technologies.com Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3 Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: NEXR Technologies SE Charlottenstraße 4 10969 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 143 Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 141 E-mail: l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com Internet: www.nexr-technologies.com ISIN: DE000A1K03W5 WKN: A1K03W Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1176483 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1176483 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 02:32 ET (06:32 GMT)