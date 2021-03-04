PRESS RELEASE : NeXR Technologies SE scans first speakers of Virtual Reality Investors Day

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Conference NeXR Technologies SE scans first speakers of Virtual Reality Investors Day 2021-03-04 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NeXR Technologies SE scans first speakers of Virtual Reality Investors Day Berlin, 04 March 2021 NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) creates with NeXR Seminar innovations for conferences and seminars. On 8 June 2021, participants of the first Virtual Reality Investors Day (VRID) organized by financial services provider Montega AG will be able to experience the benefits of NeXR's conference and seminar tool NeXR Seminar. Private bank DONNER & REUSCHEL supports the format as a strategic capital market partner of Montega AG. For the VRID, NeXR creates a lifelike avatar for each board member. The executives will then be able to present live through their digital lookalike in the virtual reality environment. The respective body scans are created in NeXR's own motion capture studio in Berlin. Christoph Vilanek, CEO of freenet AG. "I have read and heard a lot about body scans and avatars. The fact that these are so easy to create is certainly attributable to the sophisticated technology and the team with great experience and expertise - my impression is that NeXR is definitely the quality leader in this area." Next to Christoph Vilanek, NeXR will also scan the board members of q.beyond AG, wallstreet:online AG, va-Q-tec AG and home24 SE. Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies SE, will also as an avatar present his company in the virtual reality environment. At VRID, up to 20 participants can attend the presentation in virtual reality using the Oculus Quest 2 headset provided by NeXR. An even much broader group of participants will be able to join the conference via video stream. NeXR Seminar offers numerous advantages over physical presence, video or telephone conferences. Complex content is much more vividly conveyed in the VR environment than it is possible with conventional video conferencing, as interactive environments can be included in the presentation. The interactions between the presenters and participants also appear more natural which creates the feeling of a face-to-face conference without the need for travel or high expenses for logistics. NeXR Seminar can be used in a decentralized setting and is therefore environmentally friendly and budget-saving. At the same time, the immersivity promotes the focus and involvement of the participants. "It is exciting to experience NeXR Seminar in action at the Virtual Reality Investors Day. We are convinced to contribute real value to an enriching conference experience for all participants. The Virtual Reality Investors Day is an excellent platform to get in contact with relevant investors as well as with further innovative companies and to present NeXR Seminar. The technology of NeXR Seminar brings together people despite the necessary distance," says Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies SE. About NeXR Technologies NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: NXR) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. For further information please contact: NeXR Technologies SE Lydia Herrmann Investor Relations Charlottenstraße 4 10969 Berlin Deutschland l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com www.nexr-technologies.com Telefon: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3 Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-04 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 