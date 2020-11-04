Log in
Trump vs Biden: NeXR Technologies SE realizes innovative showcase for the US election together with Baby Giant Hollyberg - NeXR MoCap technology underlines game changer potential

11/04/2020 | 04:10am EST

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
04.11.2020 / 10:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, November 4, 2020

With the presidential election still open, NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) is using its own motion capture technology (MoCap) in an innovative showcase. For this purpose, the MoCap studio OnPoint cooperated with the Babelsberg animation experts Baby Giant Hollyberg. In a record time of less than ten days, Big Baby Debate was created as an amusing animated short film to support the US election on a high-end level. The former animator of Pixar Animation Studios, Jimmy Hayward, was recruited fo the project.

Crucial to the success of the rapid implementation are the efficient applications and processes of OnPoint. Classical keyframe animations were replaced by agile workflows and state-of-the-art MoCap. Thanks to NeXR and its MoCap technology, the production team could directly produce and check the first results as a 3D-preview on set. This saves valuable resources, time and significantly reduces production costs.

With their cooperation, NeXR and Baby Giant Hollyberg are thus breaking new ground in driving the innovation process in the popular animation genre.

"Within the framework of the cooperation, two highly motivated teams have pooled their expertise. The result is absolutely convincing. Especially against the background of the short implementation time. We are confident that we will be able to convince further partners and customers of our technology," says Markus Peuler, CEO of NeXR Technologies SE.


NeXR Technologies SE (ISIN DE000A1K03W5) - General Standard/Regulated Market

About NeXR Technologies
NeXR stands for the development of next-generation technologies and apps that bring Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) together to create the next Extended Reality (XR). NeXR Technologies SE from Berlin (XETRA: 99SC) is a virtual reality (VR) first mover with unique hardware and software expertise. The business units 3D Scanner Systems, Motion Capture & Animation and VR-Experiences deal with future-oriented services and products and are connected within a unique value chain. "3D Instagraph" develops and distributes the in-house developed scanner systems; photorealistic 3D avatars can be created in seconds. "OnPoint Studios" offers all services around motion capture and animation in one of the largest MoCap studios in Germany and can animate the avatars directly and individually from the 3D scanner. The logical addition to the value chain is the brand and VR agency "VRriday", which integrates the avatars into VR Experiences and, as an agency, offers consulting, implementation and publishing of VR Experience for companies. NeXR Technologies SE is listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:
NeXR Technologies SE
Lydia Herrmann
Investor Relations
Charlottenstraße 4
10969 Berlin
Germany
l.herrmann@nexr-technologies.com
www.nexr-technologies.com

Phone: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-3
Fax: +49 (0) 30 403 680 14-1


04.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
ISIN: DE000A1K03W5
WKN: A1K03W
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1145244

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1145244  04.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1145244&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse
© EQS 2020

