Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
160.25 USD   -4.20%
09:05aNewsNation Expands Morning News Programming to Four Hours Each Weekday Beginning Monday, June 27
BU
06:13aNEXSTAR MEDIA : ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO ELIMINATE CLASS B AND CLASS C SHARE CLASSES - Form 8-K
PU
06:02aNEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NewsNation Expands Morning News Programming to Four Hours Each Weekday Beginning Monday, June 27

06/14/2022 | 09:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

“Early Morning,” a One-Hour Cable News Program Hosted by Mitch Carr to Air at 6 a.m. ET

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s wholly-owned news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, today announced an expansion of its live, national morning news programming with the premiere of “Early Morning,” a new one-hour cable news program debuting Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. ET. Mitch Carr will anchor the broadcast and Emmy-nominated cable news veteran James Holm will serve as executive producer. Following the addition of “Early Morning,” NewsNation will offer a total of 86 hours of live national news, analysis, and talk every week - more than double the number of news hours on the network at its launch in September 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005081/en/

Mitch Carr, Anchor of "Early Morning" on NewsNation (Photo: Business Wire)

Mitch Carr, Anchor of "Early Morning" on NewsNation (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to have Mitch Carr kick-off our mornings with a fast-paced and informative news hour,” said Michael Corn, NewsNation’s President of News. “With James Holm leading the team, I’m confident ‘Early Morning’ will resonate with viewers, as NewsNation continues its expansion to become a 24/7 cable news network.”

Following the “Early Morning” broadcast each day, Mr. Carr will join host Adrienne Bankert and team for “Morning in America,” NewsNation’s live national morning newscast airing weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

“Given Mitch’s passion for breaking news, ‘Early Morning’ will bring viewers the stories they may have missed overnight and update them on the latest developments in ongoing stories from the previous day,” said Mr. Holm, who most recently led news programming at the Black News Channel and previously served as an executive producer at MSNBC. Mr. Holm began his career in radio in Fargo, North Dakota, where he was an executive producer for a nationally syndicated talk show.

Mr. Carr joins NewsNation from 12News in Phoenix, where he worked as a weekend anchor and reporter for three years. Prior to Phoenix, Mr. Carr covered the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in North Carolina for WRAL-TV. Previously, he worked as the Sports Director at WRIC-TV in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia. A graduate of the University of Miami, Mr. Carr double majored in Broadcast Journalism and Spanish, and studied abroad in Mexico City and Viña del Mar, Chile. He is fluent in Spanish.

NewsNation continues expanding its staff of experienced, proven journalists, recently adding trusted elections analyst Chris Stirewalt as political editor, former Black News Channel correspondent Dray Clark, as a New York City-based correspondent, and former WFOR-TV reporter Brooke Shafer, a Miami-based correspondent. Later this month, former ABC 7 San Francisco anchor Natasha Zouves will join the network as weekend anchor and correspondent.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNationNow app.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
09:05aNewsNation Expands Morning News Programming to Four Hours Each Weekday Beginning Monday..
BU
06:13aNEXSTAR MEDIA : ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO ELIMINATE CLASS B AND CLASS C SHARE CLAS..
PU
06:02aNEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulatio..
AQ
06/13Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve Elimination of Class B, C Shares
MT
06/13Nexstar Media Group Announces Shareholder Approval to Eliminate Class B and Class C Sha..
BU
06/09INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
06/02Nexstar Media Group to Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conf..
BU
05/27Nexstar Media Inc. Names Three Veteran Broadcasters as Vice President and General Manag..
BU
05/25INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
05/25Nexstar to Expand Local News Operations Serving Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 275 M - -
Net income 2022 1 055 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 6 475 M 6 475 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 160,25 $
Average target price 206,40 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.10.80%6 475
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-36.87%34 049
FOX CORPORATION-14.58%16 983
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-26.97%6 872
RTL GROUP S.A.-11.93%6 627
TEGNA INC.12.72%4 546