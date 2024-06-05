Dean Cain to narrate 90-minute documentary highlighting the life and legacy of the former president

On Saturday, June 8th (9-10:30 p.m. ET), NewsNation will present an original documentary entitled, "Reagan: Portrait of a Presidency." Narrated by actor Dean Cain, the special includes reflections and commentary by President Reagan's close associates, along with those of Pulitzer-Prize award winning columnist and NewsNation senior political contributor George Will, whose wife served as a speechwriter during Reagan's presidency. Following the documentary, Mr. Will will co-host "Reagan: The Post Show," with chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert from 10:30-11 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will air later that evening from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. ET.

Timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the passing of President Reagan, the documentary will focus on the President's most iconic moments of the 1980s and his time as commander-in-chief, including the economic crisis, the space race, and end of the Cold War.

Archival footage will transport viewers back in time to relive President Reagan's two-terms in office. The documentary will include Reagan's most famous speeches, a tour of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, where both the President and former First Lady Nancy Reagan are buried, along with rare anecdotes and analysis from one of Reagan's former press secretaries and a Reagan historian.

###