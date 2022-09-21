Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:14 2022-09-21 am EDT
191.44 USD   +0.08%
10:02aNewsNation to Broadcast Exclusive Live National Coverage of Candidate Debates in Battleground States of Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania
BU
09/20Live LA Clippers Basketball Returns to Free Over-the-Air TV on KTLA 5
BU
09/13INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
NewsNation to Broadcast Exclusive Live National Coverage of Candidate Debates in Battleground States of Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania

09/21/2022 | 10:02am EDT
“Debate Night in America” Will Feature News and Analysis from NewsNation’s Team of Experienced Journalists, Including George Will and Chris Stirewalt

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NXST) national cable news network, today announced it will offer the only live national television coverage of debates between the candidates running for the offices of Texas Governor, United States Senator from Georgia, and United States Senator from Pennsylvania. In addition, each exclusive telecast will include “Debate Night in America,” a pre- and post-debate special program featuring news and analysis from NewsNation’s team of experienced journalists, including George Will and Chris Stirewalt. Nexstar’s local stations serving Texas, Georgia, and Pennsylvania are hosting the events and televising them locally.

“This is a historic mid-term election year, with more races that are too close to call than ever before,” said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. “NewsNation has consistently been covering the issues that matter to voters and it is vitally important to broadcast these critical debates when immigration, gun control, and other key social issues impacting Americans will be front and center.”

On Friday, September 30, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburgh, TX. The live event will be broadcast nationally by NewsNation from 7-8 p.m. CT/8-9 p.m. ET and locally on all Nexstar owned and operated Texas stations.

NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert will be live at the Texas event to host a pre-debate special from 6-7 p.m. CT/7-8 p.m. ET that will feature NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt, senior political contributor George Will, senior national correspondent Brian Entin, and NewsNation’s border correspondents Robert Sherman and Ali Bradley. Throughout the last several months, Mr. Entin has been traveling to key battleground states to report on the issues that most concern voters, while Mr. Sherman and Ms. Bradley have been breaking exclusive stories from the U.S. southern border, providing an important perspective regarding immigration.

NewsNation will head to Savannah, Georgia, on October 14, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, will participate in a debate from 6-7 p.m. CT/7-8 p.m. ET. On October 25, Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman and Republican challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, will participate in a debate in Pennsylvania from 7-8 p.m. CT/8-9 p.m. ET, where a pivotal Senate race is unfolding. NewsNation will broadcast both debates nationally, while Nexstar’s local television stations in Georgia and Pennsylvania will also telecast the events in their respective markets.

NewsNation also will provide a second-screen experience during its coverage of the debates. Viewers can go to NewsNationNow.com and watch focus groups of Democrat, Republican and independent voters react to the responses of the candidates as they debate.

About NewsNation
NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNationNow app.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 262 M - -
Net income 2022 1 049 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 935 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,40x
Yield 2022 1,88%
Capitalization 7 421 M 7 421 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 191,29 $
Average target price 228,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.26.70%7 421
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-44.10%32 069
FOX CORPORATION-7.21%18 114
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-24.34%7 003
RTL GROUP S.A.-26.04%5 330
TEGNA INC.17.30%4 857