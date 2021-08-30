Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nexstar Media : 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast

08/30/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is hosting a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to review its 2021 third quarter financial results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 334-777-6978, conference ID 8107569 (domestic and international callers). Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions will be taken only from participants on the conference call.

Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call (link below). For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download, and install any necessary software.

Click here for the webcast.

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 14:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 586 M - -
Net income 2021 783 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 059 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 6 213 M 6 213 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 749
Free-Float 85,5%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 148,64 $
Average target price 177,40 $
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Irving Martin Pompadur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.13%6 213
FOX CORPORATION27.75%20 711
DISCOVERY, INC.-6.02%18 387
RTL GROUP S.A.34.12%9 647
TEGNA INC.28.32%3 957
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED18.10%3 405