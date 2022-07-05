Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
168.53 USD   +3.47%
08:23aNEXSTAR MEDIA : 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Webcast
PU
08:06aNexstar Media Group to Report 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 4
BU
06/29INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
Summary 
Summary

Nexstar Media : 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results Webcast

07/05/2022 | 08:23am EDT
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022, review its 2022 second quarter financial results.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial +1 646-828-8073, conference ID 5103351 (domestic and international callers).

Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call via the link below.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Click here for the webcast.

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 12:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 275 M - -
Net income 2022 1 055 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,53x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 6 809 M 6 809 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 82,2%
