Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:28:36 2023-04-10 am EDT
176.93 USD   +2.30%
10:26aNexstar Media : 2023 First Quarter Results Webcast
PU
10:01aNexstar Media Group to Report 2023 First Quarter Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 9
BU
09:04aNexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization & Strategy
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexstar Media : 2023 First Quarter Results Webcast

04/10/2023 | 10:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial +1 877-407-9208 or +1 201-493-6784, conference ID 13737773 (domestic and international callers).

Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call via the link below.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Click Here for the Webcast

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
10:26aNexstar Media : 2023 First Quarter Results Webcast
PU
10:01aNexstar Media Group to Report 2023 First Quarter Results, Host Conference Call and Webc..
BU
09:04aNexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization &..
BU
03/30Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Six Local Television Stations in t..
PU
03/28Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in ..
PU
03/23Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in ..
PU
03/14Nexstar Media Group, Two Station Owners Reportedly Sued by DirecTV Over Retransmission ..
MT
03/14DirecTV sues Nexstar, station owners over retransmission fees
RE
03/13Nexstar Media's CW Network Extends Carriage Deal With YouTube
MT
03/13The CW Network Renews and Extends Multi-Year Agreement With Youtube TV for Carriage of ..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 117 M - -
Net income 2023 545 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 6 360 M 6 360 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 319
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 172,96 $
Average target price 220,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.18%6 360
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.59.39%36 802
FOX CORPORATION10.14%17 237
RTL GROUP S.A.17.85%7 846
TEGNA INC.-20.43%3 769
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-20.39%3 354
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer