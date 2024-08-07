All-day marathons include "The Facts of Life Back-to-School Blowout Sale Marathon" on August 11 and "Labor Day at the Good Ol' 1-2 Barney Miller Marathon" on September 2

August 7, 2024 - Antenna TV today announced it will air two upcoming full-day marathons on August 11 and September 2 to celebrate back-to-school and Labor Day.

Say goodbye to summer with "The Facts of Life Back-to-School Blowout Sale Marathon" starting on Sunday, August 11 at 7 am Eastern. The 12-hour marathon gets you back into the school spirit with Blair, Tootie, Natalie, and Jo. View the promo at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnJhknls1G0.

This Labor Day, take it easy and relax while the guys from the good old one-two do the heavy lifting. Watch "Labor Day at the Good Ol' 1-2 Barney Miller Marathon" on Monday, September 2 starting at 5 am Eastern. The marathon promo is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G53EJOORQZY.

