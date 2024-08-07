All-day marathons include "The Facts of Life Back-to-School Blowout Sale Marathon" on August 11 and "Labor Day at the Good Ol' 1-2 Barney Miller Marathon" on September 2
August 7, 2024 - Antenna TV today announced it will air two upcoming full-day marathons on August 11 and September 2 to celebrate back-to-school and Labor Day.
Say goodbye to summer with "The Facts of Life Back-to-School Blowout Sale Marathon" starting on Sunday, August 11 at 7 am Eastern. The 12-hour marathon gets you back into the school spirit with Blair, Tootie, Natalie, and Jo. View the promo at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnJhknls1G0.
This Labor Day, take it easy and relax while the guys from the good old one-two do the heavy lifting. Watch "Labor Day at the Good Ol' 1-2 Barney Miller Marathon" on Monday, September 2 starting at 5 am Eastern. The marathon promo is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G53EJOORQZY.
Visit www.antennatv.tv for the channel finder.
###
About Antenna TV
Antenna TV (http://www.antennatv.tv/) Nexstar Media Group's multicast network, launched on January 1, 2011. It airs in 149 TV markets across the U.S. reaching 92% of TV households including WPIX-TV (11.2) New York, KTLA-TV (5.2) Los Angeles, and WGN-TV (9.2) Chicago. On January 1, 2016, Antenna TV became the new home of "Johnny Carson." For local station information, please visit: http://antennatv.tv/channel-finder/
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Beth Feldman
(917) 797-8054 or bfeldman@nexstar.tv
Sara Tieman
(312) 222-5098 or stieman@nexstar.tv
Attachments
"The Facts of Life Back-to-School Blowout Sale Marathon" promo graphic
"Labor Day at the Good Ol' 1-2 Barney Miller Marathon" promo graphic
Programming guide for "The Facts of Life Back-to-School Blowout Sale Marathon"
Programming guide for "Labor Day at the Good Ol' 1-2 Barney Miller Marathon"
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:42:05 UTC.