Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to Food Banks Serving Indianapolis and Central Indiana

IRVING, TX (Nov. 30, 2021) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WXIN-TV FOX 59 and WTTV-TV CBS4, the Nexstar television stations serving Indianapolis and Central Indiana, announced today that the Foundation will donate $5,000 each to two food banks serving the area. The Foundation will donate $5,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana and another $5,000 to Midwest Food Bank of Indiana. The donations are part of the "Pack the Pantries" project, conducted by the television stations annually to help local food pantries stock their shelves. The donations will be used to help each food bank continue providing vitally needed food and supplies to families and fight food insecurity throughout central Indiana.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana: On a yearly basis, hundreds of thousands of hungry Hoosiers depend on food and other critical grocery products provided by Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Gleaners supplies items to hunger relief agencies and schools throughout 21 counties in central and southeastern Indiana.

"Pack the Pantries has been one of Gleaners' most impactful partnerships, gathering generous donations from across central Indiana amounting to millions of meals for our food insecure neighbors over the multi-year history," said John Elliott, Gleaners' President and CEO. "Equally important, every member of the FOX59/CBS4 family has been genuinely committed to fundraising success and telling the Gleaners story and that of the neighbors we are privileged to serve in a uniquely impactful way. We cherish the partnership."

Midwest Food Bank of Indiana: Midwest Food Bank currently distributes over $23 million worth of food to over 2,000 non-profits each month. They stand ready for disaster relief efforts and can get food-filled relief boxes to those in need, within 24 hours. Nearly $280 million worth of food was distributed in 2019. Midwest Food Bank of Indianapolis provides food to over 300 agency partners in over 70 counties in Indiana.

"For years FOX59 and CBS4 have supported Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners through Pack the Pantries," said John Whitaker, Executive Director, Midwest Food Bank Indiana. "In addition to this signature event, they have been very intentional about providing news coverage to heighten hunger awareness in our community. As community supported organizations, we are very grateful to have such wonderful support from corporations such as Nexstar. I often say, 'it takes a community to feed and care for a community.' We applaud Nexstar and FOX59 and CBS4 for their commitment to deliver award-winning news coverage to our community as well as giving hope to those caught in the grip of food insecurity."

Commenting on the donations, Dominic Mancuso, Vice President and General Manager of FOX59 and CBS4 said, "Central Indiana is still in the process of recovering from the pandemic, with many people who never worried about putting food on the table now finding themselves visiting a food pantry for the first time. The Pack the Pantries project has been active for a few years now, but we've seen the need for food rise to an unprecedented level. We want to help these important community organizations address the issues of hunger and food insecurity in the region and bring some relief to those most in need. Giving back to the local communities served by Nexstar is core to the company's mission and we are proud that the Foundation will make this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between WTTV-TV/WXIN-TV, our employees, and these two critically important food banks."

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media Group Inc. and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

