Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation Donates $10,040 to the Sacramento County Chapter of The Salvation Army

IRVING, TX (Nov. 30, 2021) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KTXL-TV FOX40, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Sacramento, California and the surrounding area, announced today that the Foundation will donate $10,040 to the Sacramento Chapter of The Salvation Army.

For many years, The Salvation Army has been a pillar of hope in Sacramento, always there when the community needs it most. During the 2020 holiday season, The Salvation Army provided more than 32,500 gifts, 23,000 meals and provided assistance to 16,000 people in Sacramento County alone. Due to the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, families struggling to make ends meet are falling deeper into poverty. KTXL-TV FOX 40 has a had a longstanding relationship with the local chapter of The Salvation Army, working closely with the organization on a variety of programs designed to help those in need. From backpack and school supply drives to food drives and efforts to assist the homeless, FOX 40 has been a consistent partner to the Salvation Army.

"We are so thankful to KXTL-TV Fox40 and its parent company, Nexstar, for this incredible gift," said Major John Brackenbury, Salvation Army Divisional Commander. "They continuously go above and beyond to support The Salvation Army's mission to help anyone and everyone in need in the community. This gift will have a direct impact in the Sacramento region by supporting programs that feed the hungry, shelter the homeless and so much more. Together with partners like KXTL-TV and Nexstar, we are doing the most good."

Commenting on the donation, Scot Chastain, Vice President and General Manager of KTXL-TV FOX40 said, "The Sacramento County Operations of the Salvation Army are an invaluable resource for this area in times of need all year, and especially during the holiday season. For many years, KTXL-TV FOX40 has been proud to partner with an organization that truly does the most good in our community and we will work with them again to make sure that their resources are known and their messaging is heard loud and clear throughout the Sacramento region. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company's mission and to FOX40's, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Foundation will make this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between KTXL-TV, its employees, and the Salvation Army."

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

