Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation Donates $5,000 To The Community Foundation Of Greater Fort Wayne, Indiana

IRVING, TX (Dec. 21, 2021) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WANE-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the surrounding area, announced today that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Originally established in 1922, The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a tax-exempt public grant-making charity dedicated to improving the lives of everyone in Allen County, Indiana, by leveraging the giving of many to make the greatest possible impact. The Community Foundation is a catalyst for community improvement, promoting philanthropic and strategic partnerships that enhance the area's quality of life. The Foundation enables anyone with philanthropic interests to support the needs of the community. By bringing together the resources of individuals, families and businesses, the Foundation creates a permanent source of community capital that can benefit Allen County forever. In a sense, the Foundation acts as Allen County's savings account.

"The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne plays such an important role in sustaining the life and livelihood of Allen County," said Tom Antisdel, Vice President and General Manager of WANE-TV. "The work they do, especially during difficult times, has never been more important and I'm extremely pleased to be able to present this donation on behalf of the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company's mission and to WANE-TV, and this donation is a clear demonstration of that commitment."

Commenting on the donation, Alison Gerardot, the Foundation's Vice President of Philanthropic Services, said, "The Community Foundation is so thankful to the Nexstar Charitable Foundation for donating to the new Give Greater Allen County giving day initiative. This contribution will be able to provide amazing matching dollars to all of the nonprofits who participate in this exciting day! We hope that through this initiative, nonprofits in our community can raise needed dollars for their organizations and continue to do the impactful work that they do to make our community a great place to live, work, and play."

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The forerunner of the foundation was originally established in 1958; it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

