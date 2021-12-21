Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation Donates $5,000 To The Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center Of Wheeling, West Virginia

IRVING, TX (Dec. 21, 2021) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WRTF-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Wheeling, West Virginia, and the surrounding area, announced today that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center of Wheeling.

Established in 1937, the Rehabilitation Center serves 17 local counties in Northern West Virginia and Eastern Ohio. The Center treats developmental, physical and sensory challenges through rehabilitative medical care and pediatric therapy, including occupational, physical, and speech therapy. The Center serves more than 2,500 children and adults annually, with 90 percent of the patients under the age of 18. More than half of those receiving treatment need financial assistance, and 25 percent of the Center's budget depends on philanthropy. WTRF-TV's Vice President and General Manager, Roger Lyons, is a member of the Rehabilitation Center's Board of Directors.

"I have had the pleasure of serving on the local Easterseals Board of Directors for a number of years, and I'm thrilled to be able to present this donation on behalf of the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation," said Mr. Lyons. "So many families have been helped throughout the years by Easterseals, and it's rewarding to be able to help support this great organization. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company's mission and to WTRF-TV, and this donation is a clear demonstration of that commitment."

Commenting on the donation, Jay Prager, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Easter Seal Rehabilitation Center said, "Easterseals is honored that the Nexstar Foundation has chosen our organization to receive this generous donation. We thank them for this donation, as well as for WTRF's continued support for nearly 50 years. Community-minded organizations like Nexstar help us fulfill our mission. We will use these funds wisely to provide services to those in need, irrespective of their ability to pay."

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

###

