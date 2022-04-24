Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation Donates $5,000 To The Iowa Chapter of The ALS Association

IRVING, TX (Apr. 24, 2022) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and KCAU-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Sioux City, Iowa and the surrounding area today announced that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to the Iowa Chapter of the ALS Association in support of KCAU-TV's seventh annual "Rockin' for a Cure" benefit concert, being held Sunday at The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS eventually leads to death. The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. It covers all the bases - research, care services, public education, and advocacy - in providing help and hope to those facing the disease. The mission of the Iowa chapter of the ALS Association, as it is for all local chapter of the organization, is to assist in the discovery of treatments and a cure for ALS, and to serve, advocate for, and empower people affected by ALS to live their lives to the fullest.

"ALS Iowa strives every day to continue to provide a better quality of life for Iowans living with ALS and for their families," said Emily Vanni, Director of Development, ALS Iowa. "We offer many programs and services at no cost to our families, from our equipment loan closet to our quality of life grants and our resource groups. ALS Iowa is so grateful to KCAU-TV for its long-standing support, and to the Nexstar Foundation for this generous donation, which will help us continue to provide these important programs and services for Iowan's afflicted with this terrible illness."

Commenting on the donation, John Curry, Vice President and General Manager of KCAU-TV said: "KCAU has had the privilege of creating and promoting the annual ALS Benefit concert for seven years. We bring together more than 500 people from across the area for this event to hear live music performed by local artists and participate in our silent auction, and the money raised from this event goes directly to helping people in our community as they struggle with ALS. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company's mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Foundation is making this donation in recognition of the deep relationship between KCAU-TV and ALS Iowa."

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

