Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation Donates $50,000 To Feeding America To Commemorate September as “Hunger Action Month”

Grant is Part of Nexstar's Four-Year $2 Million Partnership with Feeding America

IRVING, TX (September 1, 2021)-The Nexstar Charitable Foundation today announced that it has made another $50,000 donation to Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, to assist with Feeding America's promotion of 'Hunger Action Month,' which begins today, September 1. The contribution is part of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s, ongoing four-year $2 million partnership with Feeding America.

As part of the partnership, during the month of September Nexstar's 199 owned and/or operated television stations and its cable news network, NewsNation, will donate airtime worth approximately $600,000 to broadcast a variety of public service announcements on behalf of Feeding America. In addition, with one or more partner food banks in every Nexstar market, Nexstar employees are being encouraged to volunteer their time and effort to assist Feeding America in fulfilling its mission.

For 40 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by helping provide food to people facing hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, the network consists of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs throughout the country. As food insecurity rates reach their highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need, feeding 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. The Feeding America network of food banks provides over 4.6 billion meals annually, helping 1 in 9 people across the nation facing issues of hunger and food insecurity.

'Raising awareness about the issues of hunger and food insecurity in the United States is vitally important, especially as the pandemic continues to threaten families and communities across the country,' said Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'Millions of families remain unsure of whether they will have enough to eat on a daily basis and the work done by Feeding America and its local partner food pantries and food banks makes an incredible difference for those in need. We are proud of our partnership with Feeding America and we look forward to using our powerful national and local digital and broadcast platforms during September to raise awareness about these issues and to drive volunteer efforts in the communities we serve.'

The Nexstar Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when, and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

