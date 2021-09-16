Nexstar Media : Charitable Foundation and WLNS-TV Donate $5,000 to the Izzo Legacy Foundation in Lansing, Michigan

IRVING, TX (Sept. 16, 2021) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $5,000 to the Izzo Legacy Foundation in Lansing, Michigan, on behalf of WLNS-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Lansing, Michigan, and the surrounding area.

Created and developed by the family of legendary Michigan State University college basketball coach Tom Izzo, including his wife, Lupe, and their daughter Raquel, The Izzo Legacy Foundation's mission is to bring people together in the community for the common purpose of helping others. Launched in 2019, the organization is based on three pillars of success, including community involvement, charitable giving and personal wellness, and raises money that is distributed to various charitable organizations in Lansing and the mid-Michigan region.

The Foundation's primary fund-raising event is an annual 5K run/walk/roll, designed for participants of all ages and all abilities. While the inaugural race in 2019 raised more than $250,000, the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

'The Izzo Legacy is honored to accept this generous $5,000 donation from WLNS-TV and its affiliates,' said Lupe Izzo, one of the organization's founders and a member of the Board. 'It is community leaders like WLNS-TV that help the Izzo Legacy meet our goal of bringing people in our community together through charitable endeavors for the common purpose of helping others. The Izzo Legacy's next community event will be the second annual Izzo 5K Run/Walk/Roll on Saturday, October 9th!'

Commenting on the donation, Marci Daniels, Vice President and General Manager of WLNS-TV said, 'The Izzo Legacy helps support a vast array of local non-profits that provide critical services to members of our community in need. We are excited to partner with the Izzo Legacy to promote the Izzo Run Walk Roll on October 9th. Not only will this be a fun event for all levels of ability, but it will raise funds that will make a positive impact where it is needed most locally. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company's mission, and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of WLNS-TV, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar's 13,000 employees.'

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

