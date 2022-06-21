Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexstar Media Group Refinances Senior Secured Term Loans and Revolving Credit Facilities

06/21/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Refinancing Reduces Annual Interest Expense and Extends Maturities

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) (the “Company”) announced today that Nexstar Media Inc. (“Nexstar”), a wholly-owned subsidiary, has closed a new five-year term loan A facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2,425 million and a new five-year revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $550 million. In addition, Mission Broadcasting, Inc. (“Mission”), a variable interest entity of the Company, has closed a new five-year revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $75 million. The net proceeds of the new term loan A and revolving credit facilities were used to repay existing indebtedness and refinance and modestly upsize existing revolving credit facility commitments. The refinancing reduces the Company’s overall interest expense and extends its maturities versus the status quo.

More information can be found in the 8-K filed by the Company today.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
02:43pNEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
02:31pNexstar Media Group Refinances Senior Secured Term Loans and Revolving Credit Facilitie..
BU
06/15TRANSCRIPT : Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Presents at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communication..
CI
06/15Nexstar Media Group Says it is Partnering With Altafiber to Widen National Reach of Cab..
MT
06/15Nexstar and altafiber Reach Comprehensive Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
BU
06/15Nexstar and altafiber Reach Comprehensive Multi-Year Distribution Agreement
CI
06/14NewsNation Expands Morning News Programming to Four Hours Each Weekday Beginning Monday..
BU
06/14NEXSTAR MEDIA : ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL TO ELIMINATE CLASS B AND CLASS C SHARE CLAS..
PU
06/14Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Approves Appointment of C. Thomas Mcmillen as Class I Directo..
CI
06/14NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulatio..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 275 M - -
Net income 2022 1 055 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 6 479 M 6 479 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 160,35 $
Average target price 206,40 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.6.21%6 479
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-39.59%34 510
FOX CORPORATION-13.09%17 272
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-23.25%7 128
RTL GROUP S.A.-12.10%6 678
TEGNA INC.11.64%4 617