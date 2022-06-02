Log in
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 01:46:10 pm EDT
174.67 USD   -0.42%
01:31pNexstar Media Group to Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference
BU
05/27Nexstar Media Inc. Names Three Veteran Broadcasters as Vice President and General Manager of Media Operations in Salt Lake City, Buffalo, Green Bay and Marquette
BU
05/25INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
Nexstar Media Group to Participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference

06/02/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that Tom Carter, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lee Ann Gliha, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be participating in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference, including a fireside chat question-and-answer session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat are available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your Credit Suisse sales representative to register for the conference.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 275 M - -
Net income 2022 1 055 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 750 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,80x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 7 087 M 7 087 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 82,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 175,41 $
Average target price 206,40 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.16.06%7 087
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.0.00%42 858
FOX CORPORATION-5.53%18 744
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-16.01%8 006
RTL GROUP S.A.-7.12%7 174
TEGNA INC.18.00%4 854