    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
170.58 USD   +1.39%
Nexstar Media Group to Participate in the Stephens Investment Conference

11/15/2022 | 04:33pm EST
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that Tom Carter, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Lee Ann Gliha, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Stephens Investment Conference, including a fireside chat question-and-answer session on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat are available through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv.

Please contact your Stephens sales representative to register for the conference.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.


© Business Wire 2022
04:33pNexstar Media Group to Participate in the Stephens Investment Conference
BU
02:28pInsider Sell: Nexstar Media Group
MT
11/10North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
11/10NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/09Rosenblatt Lowers Price Target on Nexstar Media Group to $237 From $246, Maintains Buy ..
MT
11/09Wells Fargo Downgrades Nexstar Media Group to Equalweight From Overweight, Adjusts Pric..
MT
11/09NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/08Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Six Local Television Stations in H..
PU
11/08Transcript : Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2022
CI
11/08Nexstar Media Group Reports Higher Q3 Earnings, Revenue; Shares Up Pre-Bell
MT
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 212 M - -
Net income 2022 1 091 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,22x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 6 344 M 6 344 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 77,0%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 168,24 $
Average target price 215,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.11.43%6 344
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-51.19%27 902
FOX CORPORATION-17.59%16 114
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-25.66%6 535
RTL GROUP S.A.-16.00%6 263
TEGNA INC.2.16%4 234