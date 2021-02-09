Nexstar Media : Inc. To Host Exclusive Statewide Live Telecast of Virtual Town Hall with Virginia's Health Leaders on Wednesday, February 10th at 7 PM ET

Panelists to Answer Questions About the COVID-19 Vaccine and its Distribution

Produced from Richmond's WRIC 8News Studio and Livestreamed on the Websites and Mobile Applications of Nexstar's Television Stations Serving Virginia

RICHMOND, VA and IRVING, TX (Feb. 9, 2021) - Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that its television stations serving Virginia will host an exclusive live telecast of a virtual town hall meeting, 'Vaccinate Virginia: Your Questions Answered,' on Wednesday, February 10th, at 7 p.m. ET. The town hall will feature panelists from the office of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, the Virginia Department of Health, and other state health experts, and bring viewers in communities across the state together via live television broadcast and streaming video.

The town hall will be produced at the 8news studio at WRIC-TV (ABC) in Richmond, VA, and livestreamed on the websites and mobile applications of Nexstar's television stations serving the Commonwealth, including WRIC-TV in Richmond, WAVY-TV (NBC) in Norfolk, WFXR (FOX) in Roanoke, WJHL-TV (CBS/ABC) in Tri-Cities, TN, WDVM-TV (Ind) in Hagerstown, MD and WDCW-TV (CW) in Washington, D.C. The live broadcast will run from 7 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET; the discussion will continue and be available via livestream from 7 p.m. ET to 8:30 p.m. ET. (A complete list of station websites is below.)

Panelists include:

• Dr. Norm Oliver - State Health Commissioner, Virginia Department of Health

• Dr. Danny Avula - Virginia's COVID-19 Vaccine Coordinator

• Dr. Cheryl Ivey Green - Vice Chair, Virginia African American Advisory Board

• Dr. Cecilia Barbosa - Chair of the Health Committee for the Virginia Latino Advisory Board

• Dr. Cameron Webb - Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity serving the Biden Administration

• Dr. Robert Winn - Director of VCU Massey Cancer Center

• Dr. Cynthia Morrow - District Health Director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts

The panelists will provide answers and direction on Virginia's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, myths and misinformation, registration, guidance on health care, educational and outreach resources. WRIC's anchor, Juan Conde, will moderate the discussion with responses to questions from viewers in the Commonwealth. The public is encouraged to submit questions, in text or video, to the regional news outlet's social media pages using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia, or directly via email to news@wric.com, ReportIt@wavy.com, news@WFXRtv.com, news@localdvm.com, or news@wjhl.com.

The one-hour virtual town hall will be produced at the 8news studio at WRIC in Richmond, VA and live streamed through the websites and mobile applications of Nexstar's Virginia television stations.

The Town Hall will be available by livestream on the following Nexstar station websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WRIC-TV ABC Richmond wric.com @8News WAVY-TV NBC Norfolk wavy.com @wavytv10 WFXR-TV FOX Roanoke wfxrtv.com @wfxrnews WJHL-TV CBS/ABC Tri-Cities/Bristol wjhl.com @wjhlTV11 WDVM-TV Independent DC/Hagerstown, MD localdvm.com @wdvm.localdvm WDCW-TV CW DC/Northern VA dcw50.com @DCW50

