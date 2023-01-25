Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-24 pm EST
186.77 USD   -0.34%
08:38aNexstar Media : Investor Presentation Webcast
PU
08:35aNexstar Media Group to Release New Investor Presentation and Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on January 31
BU
01/23Deutsche Bank Adjusts Nexstar Media Group's Price Target to $218 From $225, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexstar Media : Investor Presentation Webcast

01/25/2023 | 08:38am EST
Nexstar will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, January 31, at 10:00 a.m. ET to review its new investor presentation.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784, conference ID 13735999 (domestic and international callers). Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call.

Click here for the Webcast

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 13:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 226 M - -
Net income 2022 1 074 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 673 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,05x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 7 043 M 7 043 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 186,77 $
Average target price 215,30 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.6.71%7 043
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.42.51%32 492
FOX CORPORATION7.57%17 240
RTL GROUP S.A.12.12%7 443
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK3.40%4 348
TEGNA INC.-8.82%4 314