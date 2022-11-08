Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV on Six Local Television Stations in Honolulu

KITV, KGMB, KHON-TV, KHNL, KHII and KIKU Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

Honolulu, HI - November 8, 2022 - The leading television stations serving the Honolulu market have begun broadcasting with NEXTGEN TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. The launch includes KITV (ABC), KGMB (CBS), KHON-TV (Fox), KHNL (NBC), KHII (MyNet) and KIKU (Independent).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NEXTGEN TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NEXTGEN TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NEXTGEN TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NEXTGEN TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NEXTGEN TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country. Shoppers should look for the NEXTGEN TV logo to be sure a TV or device is compatible with ATSC 3.0 signals.

Launch of ATSC 3.0 service in Honolulu follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KHII-TV, which is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KHII-TV is broadcasting its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NEXTGEN TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the six television stations.

From sunrise over Palm Beach, Florida to Oahu's magnificent Sunset Beach, ATSC 3.0 is now on the air all day, every day in more than 50 markets across the country. Honolulu viewers can learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NEXTGEN TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About KHON-TV and KHII-TV - Nexstar

KHON-TV and KHII-TV are leading stations in the Honolulu television market. They are owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). KHON-TV is affiliated with Fox and KHII-TV is affiliated with MyNet. Nexstar is the nation's largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

Media Contacts:

KHON-TV and KHII-TV; Nexstar - Gary Weitman

gweitman@nexstar.tv

BitPath - John Hane

jhane@bitpath.com

# # #