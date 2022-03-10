Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in Charleston, SC

WCIV, WCSC-TV, WTAT-TV, WCBD-TV and WGWG Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

Charleston, SC - March 10, 2022 - Charleston's leading television stations today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today's launch includes WCIV (ABC), WCSC-TV (CBS), WTAT-TV (FOX), WCBD-TV (NBC) and WGWG (H&I).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content, enabling viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from the TV screen.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station, as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today's launch in Charleston follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WGWG, owned by Howard Stirk Holdings, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WGWG will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All the programming of each participating station will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which all modern television sets can receive. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

From Seattle, Washington, to Washington, D.C., and from the Santa Monica Pier on the Pacific Coast to the Folly Beach Pier on the Atlantic, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 40 cities across the country. Charleston viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WGWG - Howard Stirk Holdings LLC

WGWG is a premier Charleston, SC television station owned and operated by Howard Stirk Holdings, LLC, ("HSH") one of the largest minority-owned television broadcast groups in the United States. HSH operates seven full power television stations in six markets across the country and is a producer of premium original content known for telling stories that connect with people of all perspectives and shedding light on those neglected by mainstream news sources. WGWG is affiliated with H&I.

About WCIV - Sinclair

WCIV is a leading television station owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. WCIV is affiliated with the ABC television network. Sinclair owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. For more information, please visit abcnews4.com and sbgi.net.

About WTAT-TV - Cunningham

WTAT-TV is owned and operated by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, an independent television broadcast company that, together with its subsidiaries, owns and/or operates 20 television stations in eighteen markets across the United States. Cunningham is a Maryland corporation headquartered in Baltimore. WTAT-TV is affiliated with the Fox network. For more information, please visit foxcharleston.com and cunninghambroadcasting.com.

About WCBD-TV - Nexstar

WCBD-TV is a leading television station in Charleston, SC, owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)

(NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation's largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WCBD-TV is affiliated with the NBC network.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation's first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new wireless services at a fraction of the cost of cellular systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network will launch this year covering dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

Media Contacts :

WGWG; Howard Stirk Holdings - Anthony Carr

anthony@hsh.media

WCIV; Sinclair - Michael Padovano

sinclair@5wpr.com

WTAT-TV; Cunningham - Michael Anderson

manderson@cunninghambroadcasting.com

WCBD-TV; Nexstar - Gary Weitman

gweitman@nexstar.tv

BitPath - John Hane

jhane@bitpath.com

# # #

Click here for the PDF version of the release.