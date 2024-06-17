Veteran Broadcast Sales and Marketing Leader will Oversee WGMB-TV (Fox), WBRL-TV (CW), KZUP-TV (Ind) and brproud.com

IRVING, TX (June 17, 2024) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced that it has named Tim Ingram as Vice President and General Manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (DMA #95), responsible for the long-range planning and day-to-day operations of WGMB-TV (Fox), WBRL-TV (CW), KZUP-TV (Ind), brproud.com, and their related digital and social media channels. He also will be responsible for overseeing Nexstar's operational agreements with White Knight Broadcasting, Inc., to provide services for WVLA-TV (NBC). Mr. Ingram will begin his new duties immediately and report to Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar's broadcasting division.

Mr. Ingram brings nearly 20 years of executive broadcast television management, sales, and marketing experience to his new role at Nexstar. He is extremely familiar with Baton Rouge and the surrounding area, having served as Vice President and General Manager for WVUE-TV (Fox) in nearby New Orleans (DMA #51) from 2015 to 2020. Under his leadership, WVUE expanded local news by 14 hours per week, adding two hours of weekday morning news and launching a new two-hour weekend newscast on Saturdays and Sundays. Mr. Ingram also championed expansion of WVUE's highly-successful investigative unit and developed a variety of local sports programming featuring the NFL's New Orleans Saints, the LSU Tigers, and high school sports. During his tenure at WVUE, the station became the market ratings leader while growing total advertising sales by nearly 20 percent and digital ad revenue by more than 200%. In 2019, Mr. Ingram was recognized as "General Manager of the Year" by Broadcast & Cable Magazine.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Ingram has consistently demonstrated his ability to improve ratings, revenue, and profitability by expanding local news content, identifying new revenue streams, and developing a variety of innovative cross-platform solutions for advertisers and marketers. He most recently served as Senior Vice President/Local Media for Gray Television, Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing the broadcast and digital operations of business units in 16 markets across several states, including Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Illinois. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ingram served as Vice President and General Manager at television stations in Missouri and Arkansas for Raycom Media.

"Bringing Tim to Baton Rouge and an area that he knows and understands extremely well is exciting," said Mr. Vaughn. "He's established a lengthy track record of success, has great experience, and will be able to immediately connect with viewers and advertisers. Tim is a leader and an innovator, and the perfect choice to guide our broadcast and digital operations in Baton Rouge. I am very much looking forward to working with him."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Ingram said, "I am grateful to Nexstar for giving me the opportunity in an area that I know well and love. The company's local operations in Baton Rouge have a legacy of service to the community and great programming from Fox and The CW. There is room for growth and I see a lot of opportunity ahead, especially as we head into the fall election cycle. In addition, Nexstar's scale and cross-platform advertising solutions give us a distinct advantage over our competitors in the market. I can't wait to get started."

Mr. Ingram has been very involved in media industry and community organizations in every market in which he has lived and worked. During his time in Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana he was a Board member of each respective state's Association of Broadcasters, and he was formerly a Board member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Ingram received his bachelor's degree in Radio & Television from Arkansas State University. He and his wife, Rhonda, have been married 24 years and have two children; they look forward to getting established in Baton Rouge.

