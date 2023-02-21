Nexstar Media : NewsNation Launches Connected TV Apps on Major Platforms

Apps Offer Personalized Line-up of News Highlights Drawn from Content on NewsNation and Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2023-NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. ("Nexstar") property and the nation's fastest growing cable news network, today announced the launch of all-new NewsNation-branded connected-television apps on a variety of major platforms, including Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Android TV and Samsung devices. The new apps enable NewsNation to reach millions more Americans with its fact-based, unbiased approach to news.

The free NewsNation apps offer OTT viewers clips and highlights of the latest news from NewsNation and important content from NewsNation's talk show lineup, "CUOMO," "Dan Abrams Live," "Banfield" and "On Balance With Leland Vittert." Local weather reports from Nexstar's local stations are also available and targeted to viewers' locations to create a personalized experience.

"At NewsNation, our mission is to provide in-depth coverage of the stories that affect the lives of Americans in their local communities and on a national level," said Michael Corn, President of News at NewsNation. "These apps provide us with another innovative way to reach those viewers wherever they are by delivering content that matters most to them."

Advertisers can reach NewsNation connected TV viewers across both linear television and connected TVs directly via Nexstar Digital or programmatically via major CTV ad networks.

The NewsNation apps are the first third-party apps to be powered by Haystack TV's proprietary technology. Haystack's artificial intelligence platforms serve relevant clips to individual viewers.

Learn more at www.newsnationnow.com, and www.nexstardigital.com.

###

About NewsNation

NewsNation, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST) property, is the fastest growing national cable news network reaching 70 million television households across the United States. Validated by independent watchdog groups, NewsNation is America's source for engaging and unbiased news, which reflects the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local and national expertise of Nexstar's 5,500 journalists in 110 newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available on every major cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling, and Vidgo, online at www.newsnationnow.com, and on the NewsNationNow app available on Android and iOS.

About Nexstar Digital

Nexstar Digital, the digital business of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), operates 125 websites and 239 mobile apps, delivering premium and trusted content from Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s portfolio of media assets, including 200 owned or partner local broadcast stations in 116 U.S. markets, NewsNationNow.com, TheHill.com, and BestReviews.com. Collectively, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.'s digital assets are a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property as ranked by Comscore. For more information and the latest news, visit www.nexstardigital.com.

NewsNation Contact:

Beth Feldman

Executive Director, Communications

Nexstar Media Group, Inc/Networks

bfeldman@newsnationnow.com

917-797-8054

Nexstar Digital Contact:

Dennis Cook

SVP, Sales Marketing

Nexstar Digital

972/373-8800 or dcook@nexstardigital.com

Investor Contact:

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman

JCIR

212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

