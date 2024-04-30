Senior Executives Agree to New Multi-Year Contract Extensions

Network to Expand News Programming to 24-Hours Per Day Later This Spring

CHICAGO, IL (April 30, 2024) - NewsNation, America's fastest-growing cable news network in primetime, today announced that Michael Corn has been named President of Programming & Specials and Cherie Grzech has been elevated to President and Managing Editor of News & Politics. Both Mr. Corn and Ms. Grzech have signed new multi-year agreements with the network and will report directly to Sean Compton, President of Nexstar's Networks division.

"NewsNation's remarkable growth over the past three years is a testament to Michael and Cherie's exceptional leadership," said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar's Networks division. "As we steer our organization into a full 24/7 operation later this spring, we are thrilled to have them guiding the network in these newly focused roles."

Mr. Corn will relocate full-time to the New York bureau and focus on growing the network's flagship programs, including Morning in America,Elizabeth Vargas Reports, On Balance with Leland Vittert,CUOMO, Dan Abrams Live, and Banfield. Under his leadership, all three primetime programs have increased their total audience, with CUOMO up nearly 20 percent overall year- to-date compared to the year prior. Since May 2021, Mr. Corn has served as President of News and was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations for the network's programming and expansion. During his tenure at the network, he has spearheaded the creation of multiple programs, including the top-rated CUOMO, and overseen multiple town halls on topics such as crime, vocational trade jobs, and the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Earlier this year, he re-signed primetime veteran hosts Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield to new multi-year deals. Previously, he served as Senior Executive Producer of ABC News' signature morning program, Good Morning America which was the number one morning show in the country for nine seasons.

In Ms. Grzech's new role, she will oversee all news and political programming, including NewsNation Live, NewsNation Now, The Hill, and The Hill Sunday. In addition, she will lead all network operations and manage all news staff. Previously, Ms. Grzech served as Senior Vice President and Managing Editor of News and Politics. During her tenure at NewsNation, she has overseen numerous presidential candidate town halls and set up all newsgathering operations for the organization. Prior to NewsNation, Ms. Grzech worked at FOX News for over a decade, where she was Vice President of the Washington D.C. bureau serving as a liaison to all presidential candidates and debates.

Over the last year, Mr. Corn and Ms. Grzech have been instrumental in the growth of NewsNation. Earlier this year, the network marked a major milestone by expanding to become a 24-hour cable news network Monday through Friday. The organization has also signed key journalists and talent such as Elizabeth Vargas, Blake Burman, Connell McShane, and Geraldo Rivera, among others. Recently, the network launched weekend editions of Morning in America, NewsNation Live, and The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt. In December, the network hosted its first presidential primary debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, which garnered more than 4 million viewers across NewsNation and The CW Network.

