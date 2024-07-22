Nexstar's Deep Bench of Management Talent Enables Advancement from Within

IRVING, TX (JULY 22, 2024) - Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today announced the promotion of two experienced broadcast leaders and current Nexstar executives to Vice President and General Manager, overseeing the company's broadcast and digital operations in Huntsville, Alabama (DMA #81), and Lubbock, Texas (DMA #141).

Olivia Pennington will assume responsibility for WHNT-TV (CBS) and WHDF-TV (CW), in Huntsville, as well as whnt.com and the stations' social media channels. She will report to Mike Vaughn, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar's broadcasting division. Britt Milstead will lead KLBK-TV (CBS) in Lubbock, everythinglubbock.com, the station's social media channels, and oversee Nexstar's operating agreements with Mission Broadcasting, Inc., related to KAMC-TV (ABC). Mr. Milstead will report to Tracey Rogers, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for Nexstar's broadcasting division. Collectively, Ms. Pennington and Mr. Milstead have more than 40 years of broadcast leadership experience, and each is extremely familiar with Nexstar's media operations. Both promotions are effective immediately.

Ms. Pennington has served as Director of Sales for WHNT-TV and WHDF-TV since 2022, and was responsible for all aspects of broadcast and digital advertising sales. In this capacity, she led her team in generating significant growth in total advertising revenue. She also continually collaborates with other station leads on new digital initiatives such as "Sound Bites," a weekly web-based video segment highlighting Huntsville's arts and culture scene. Ms. Pennington also helped create a number of important sponsored digital segments, including "Key Athlete of the Week," highlighting the accomplishments of a local high school athlete, and "Educator Honor Roll," featuring the work of a local teacher. Prior to joining WHNT-TV and WHDF-TV, Ms. Pennington served in a variety of sales leadership positions at WRBL-TV (CBS), the Nexstar television station serving Columbus, Georgia (DMA #126).

Ms. Pennington is active in the Huntsville community, currently serving on the Board of Directors of the local chapter of the Better Business Bureau. During her time in Columbus, she served on the board of West Central Georgia American Red Cross board and the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army. She is a graduate of Columbus State University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Political Science.

Mr. Milstead has had a lengthy career in broadcast sales, and was most recently the Director of Sales for KFDX-TV (NBC), KJTL-TV (FOX), and KJBO-TV (MyNet), all of which serve Wichita Falls, Texas (DMA #149), and the North Texas area. During his tenure, Mr. Milstead oversaw a double-digit increase in new business and digital advertising revenue by developing a variety of innovative cross-platform solutions for local advertisers and marketers. He helped create "Talking Texoma," a sponsored two-minute lifestyle segment that airs during morning news, and the popular "Crumbl Cookie Challenge," a unique customized marketing campaign for a local business.

Mr. Milstead graduated from Midwestern State University with a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. He is a Trustee for the Priddy Foundation, which supports arts and cultural programs in North Texas and southern Oklahoma, and a former member of the Board of Directors for the North Texas Rehabilitation Center. He is also a long-time member of the Texas Association of Broadcasters.

"Olivia and Britt are outstanding leaders within the company's management ranks," said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar's broadcasting division. "Each has been successful at driving revenue and profitability, developing highly collaborative sales teams, and creating customized solutions for their advertising clients. Nexstar is fortunate to have a deep bench of talented, experienced executives, and it is gratifying to watch their continued advancement at the company. Identifying leaders and promoting from within is critical to our ongoing success. We look forward to celebrating Olivia and Britt's continued accomplishments as they undertake their new roles."

