Nexstar Media : To Host Exclusive Statewide Live Telecast of Democratic U.S. Senate Primary Debate on April 21 At 8 P.M.

Twelve Nexstar Stations and WPXI to Bring Exclusive Live Debate Coverage To Over Nine Million Viewers Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA (March 23, 2022) - Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive multi-market live prime time telecast of a debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate from Pennsylvania. "YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE

DEBATE" will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, at the WHTM/abc27 studio in Harrisburg, PA, and will be telecast to sixty-two counties and streamed throughout the state.

With the addition of broadcast partner, WPXI-TV (Pittsburgh), the live debate will be available via broadcast or digital live stream to every Pennsylvania voter in every county of the state. The one-hour debate will bring together potentially more than nine million viewers across Pennsylvania and will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI- TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes- Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH. In addition, the debate will be live streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C. (see table below for more information). Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate.

The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across Pennsylvania. All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, and PA 17 US House Representative Conor Lamb.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17th. Voters must register to vote by May 2nd. To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

Thursday, April 21, 2022

8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. EDT

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie WYTV-TV ABC Youngstown, OH Wytv.com @33wytv WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes- Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes- Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA Wearecentralpa.com @wtajtv WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17 WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Monroe) Pix11.com @pix11news WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC (Fulton) Localdvm.com @wdvmtv

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

