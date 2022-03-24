Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexstar Media : To Host Exclusive Statewide Live Telecast of Democratic U.S. Senate Primary Debate on April 21 At 8 P.M.

03/24/2022 | 06:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Twelve Nexstar Stations and WPXI to Bring Exclusive Live Debate Coverage To Over Nine Million Viewers Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA (March 23, 2022) - Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host an exclusive multi-market live prime time telecast of a debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate from Pennsylvania. "YOUR LOCAL ELECTION HEADQUARTERS: PENNSYLVANIA DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE

DEBATE" will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. EDT, at the WHTM/abc27 studio in Harrisburg, PA, and will be telecast to sixty-two counties and streamed throughout the state.

With the addition of broadcast partner, WPXI-TV (Pittsburgh), the live debate will be available via broadcast or digital live stream to every Pennsylvania voter in every county of the state. The one-hour debate will bring together potentially more than nine million viewers across Pennsylvania and will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI- TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes- Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH. In addition, the debate will be live streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C. (see table below for more information). Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate.

The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across Pennsylvania. All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, and PA 17 US House Representative Conor Lamb.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17th. Voters must register to vote by May 2nd. To register to vote, please visit https://www.vote.pa.gov/Register-to-Vote. For more information regarding the upcoming elections, including early voting dates, polling locations and voter identification requirements, please visit https://www.pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate Debate

Thursday, April 21, 2022
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. EDT

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social
WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon,

York, PA

Abc27.com @abc27news
WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie
WYTV-TV ABC Youngstown, OH Wytv.com @33wytv
WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-

Barre, Hazleton, PA

Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-

Barre, Hazleton, PA

Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv
WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona,

State College, PA

Wearecentralpa.com @wtajtv
WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17
WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social
WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news
WPIX-TV CW New York, NY

(Monroe)

Pix11.com @pix11news
WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY

(McKean, Potter)

Wivb.com @News4buffalo
WDVM-TV IND Washington, DC

(Fulton)

Localdvm.com @wdvmtv

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America's largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar's television assets also include NewsNation, America's fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company's portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 120 million monthly unique users as of December 31, 2021. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Contacts:
Chris Berg
Senior Director of Local Content Development Nexstar Media Inc.
972/373-8800

Robert Bee
Vice President/General Manager WHTM-TV abc27
(717) 238-0962 Office or rbee@abc27.com

# # #

Click here for the PDF version of the release.

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
06:46pNEXSTAR MEDIA : To Host Exclusive Statewide Live Telecast of Democratic U.S. Senate Primar..
PU
02:02pNEXSTAR MEDIA : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in ..
PU
08:12aNEXSTAR MEDIA : 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Webcast
PU
08:03aNexstar Media Group to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Cal..
BU
03/23Nexstar Digital Reaches 133 Million Unique Visitors in January 2022 and Achieves +45% Y..
BU
03/23Nexstar Media Websites, Apps' Users Rise 45% Year on Year in January
MT
03/23INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
03/22Nexstar Names Klarn DePalma as Senior Vice President of Group Sales and Sponsorships
BU
03/21NEXSTAR MEDIA : To Announce Winner of its “Remarkable Women” Initiative on Apr..
PU
03/17INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 190 M - -
Net income 2022 1 015 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 7 771 M 7 771 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 189,51 $
Average target price 204,33 $
Spread / Average Target 7,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.22.78%7 601
FOX CORPORATION9.92%21 996
DISCOVERY, INC.13.08%17 665
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-0.88%9 577
RTL GROUP S.A.8.11%8 581
TEGNA INC.19.99%4 934