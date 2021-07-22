Log in
Nexstar Media : WGN Radio's Joe Brand Promoted to Chicago Blackhawks Pre- and Post-Game, “Blackhawks Live” Host Beginning with the 2021-22 Season

07/22/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO (July 22, 2021) - WGN Radio announced that Joe Brand is expanding his role to include hosting Chicago Blackhawks pre- and post-game shows as well as the weekly 'Blackhawks Live' show, beginning with the 2021-22 season.

'As a kid, I used to get teased for carrying a transistor radio just to listen to Blackhawks games. Now I have the honor of joining one of the best radio teams in the NHL with John Wiedeman and Troy Murray. To be part of Blackhawks hockey on the radio is truly a dream come true,' said Joe Brand. 'My goal is to keep Blackhawks fans engaged and informed, but, most importantly, entertained.'

Brand, a native of Oak Lawn, has been on the Blackhawks beat since 2016. He has reported for the broadcast team and co-hosted both the 'Blackhawks Crazy' and 'Blackhawks 720' podcasts that originate from the WGN Radio studios. Since joining WGN Radio in 2013, Joe Brand has been a producer, reporter, anchor, and host.

'Joe Brand is one of the exciting sports broadcasters in Chicago. He's been a key part of our Blackhawks broadcasts on WGN for several years, but mainly behind the scenes. Now, we're thrilled that he can share his expertise, energy, and enthusiasm with Blackhawks fans on the air on a daily basis,' said WGN Radio sports director Dave Eanet.

Hear Chicago Blackhawks hockey on WGN Radio when preseason begins on Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30pm.

###

WGN RADIO
For nearly 100 years, WGN Radio AM 720, a Nexstar Inc. station, has been dedicated to being the #1 source of Chicagoland news, information, entertainment, and sports. WGN Radio is the official broadcast home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Northwestern University. Listen at AM 720, online at wgnradio.com, on your WGN Radio app, smart speakers, or TuneIn. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wgnradio and follow us on Twitter @WGNRadio and Instagram @wgnradio.

Contact:
Sara Tieman | 312.222.5098 | stieman@wgnradio.com

Click here for a PDF version of the release and here for Mr. Brand's photo.

Disclaimer

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 14:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
