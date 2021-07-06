Log in
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
Nexstar Media : Foundation And KTLA-TV Donate $5,000 To Los Angeles Urban League

07/06/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
IRVING, TX (July 6, 2021) - The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $5,000 to the Urban League of Los Angeles on behalf of KTLA-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving the Los Angeles area.

The Los Angeles Urban League helps African Americans and others in underserved communities achieve their highest true social parity, economic self- reliance, power, and civil rights. The League promotes economic empowerment through education and job training, housing and community development, workforce development, entrepreneurship, health, and quality of life. This year the Urban League is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The Los Angeles Urban League created 'Rites of Passage' as a moment of unity for the Black community in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which made it extremely difficult for families to celebrate high school graduations in traditional, in-person ceremonies. KTLA is honored to support the Virtual Black High School Graduation as a significant recurring annual event.

'The Urban League has so much to offer in terms of vocational training, jobs, educational enrichment, and small business assistance,' said Brian Williams, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Urban League. 'The partnership of Nexstar and KTLA in helping the Urban League get this message out to the public is critical and indicates KTLA's longstanding commitment to the Black community.'

Janene Drafs, Vice President and General Manager of KTLA-TV, who will present the donation to the Urban League during a segment of tonight's 'LA Unscripted' said, 'KTLA is extremely proud of its long association with the Los Angeles Urban League. The work of the organization is critically important and makes a real difference in the lives of tens of thousands of individuals across the city. Giving back to the local communities served by Nexstar in 116 markets across the country is core to the company's mission and we are proud to make this donation of $5,000 on behalf of KTLA-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and our more than 12,000 employees.'

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation's mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

###

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Media Contact:
Gary Weitman
EVP & Chief Communications Officer
972/383-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

Click here to view PDF version of the release.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 21:41:08 UTC.


