Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexstar Media : Names Former ABC News Executive Michael Corn President of News for NewsNation

05/18/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Award-Winning Senior Executive Producer Previously Oversaw “Good Morning America” and “ABC World News”

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), today named former ABC News Senior Executive Producer, Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation, the Company’s national cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. In this newly created position, Mr. Corn will be responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of NewsNation’s current news programming and any future content expansion. Mr. Corn will begin his new role immediately and report to Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Media Inc.’s Networks Division.

For the last seven years, Mr. Corn served as Senior Executive Producer of ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” the #1 most-watched morning news show in the country for the last nine consecutive seasons. While at “GMA,” Mr. Corn was responsible for all editorial decisions, bookings, news coverage planning and breaking news, and oversaw a staff of more than 200 reporters, producers, writers and photo-journalists. Under his leadership, “GMA” earned five Emmy Awards, including the 2017 and 2018 awards for “Outstanding Morning Program.”

“Michael is a talented, innovative producer and executive with more than 25 years of network experience in the news business,” said Mr. Compton. “He has built award-winning news broadcasts and understands NewsNation’s mission to provide our audience with fact-based news without bias. Throughout his career at ‘GMA’ and ‘World News,’ Michael delivered high-quality journalism and demonstrated the ability to drive audience growth. He is a great fit for NewsNation and will be a tremendous leader for the network.”

Prior to “GMA,” Mr. Corn served as the Executive Producer of ABC News’ flagship evening news broadcasts, “World News with Diane Sawyer” and “World News Weekend” with David Muir. During his tenure, “World News” won some of the most prestigious awards in journalism, including the 2014 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in Television, and the 2013 Edward R. Murrow Award for “Best Newscast” for breaking news coverage of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. In addition, for the first time in seven years the broadcast finished first among adults 25-54 in consecutive ratings periods, making Ms. Sawyer the first female anchor to win for an evening news broadcast.

“I’m extremely impressed with NewsNation and its mission, as well as with the breadth and depth of the experience of the news staff,” said Mr. Corn. “Our ability to tap into a network of over 5,500 journalists and 110 newsrooms is unparalleled in this business. I’m excited to showcase the best and brightest people and stories from all over the country as we bring viewers news they can trust. I am thrilled to join this team.”

Prior to his role as Executive Producer of “World News,” Mr. Corn served in a series of positions of increasing responsibility at ABC News; he joined the network as an investigative producer for “Good Morning America” in 2002. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in English.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
02:31pNEXSTAR MEDIA  : Names Former ABC News Executive Michael Corn President of News ..
BU
05/13NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10NEXSTAR MEDIA INC.  : Appoints Jim Rose as Vice President and General Manager of..
BU
05/06NEXSTAR MEDIA  : 31 Nexstar Media Inc. Television Stations Win 47 Regional Edwar..
PU
05/05NEXSTAR MEDIA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/05NEXSTAR MEDIA  : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Nexstar Media to $180 From $..
MT
05/05NEXSTAR MEDIA  : Veteran Journalist Leland Vittert Joins NewsNation as Anchor / ..
PU
05/05NEXSTAR MEDIA  : Veteran Journalist Leland Vittert Joins NewsNation as Anchor/Co..
BU
05/04NEXSTAR MEDIA  : 2021 – 1st Quarter
PU
05/04NEXSTAR MEDIA  : Posts Higher Q1 Profit, Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 607 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 253 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,97x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 6 380 M 6 380 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 11 749
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 175,90 $
Last Close Price 149,27 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Irving Martin Pompadur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.36.71%6 380
DISCOVERY, INC.12.50%21 913
FOX CORPORATION26.27%21 099
TEGNA INC.38.92%4 279
NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED22.84%3 704
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.15.84%3 004