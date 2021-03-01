Log in
Nexstar Media : NewsNation Launches Tonight Featuring New Name and Expanded Programming

03/01/2021 | 10:03am EST
Formerly WGN America, NewsNation Adds Three New News/Talk Programs Including NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE, THE DONLON REPORT, and BANFIELD

NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON Anchors the Night as the Country’s Only Live Prime-Time National Newscast

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s cable network reaching 75 million television households, launches tonight with its new name and an expanded programming line-up featuring five hours of news and talk from 6 - 11 p.m. ET. Debuting tonight on the network formerly known as WGN America are three new hour-long programs: NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE, THE DONLON REPORT, and BANFIELD. The new shows join NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, the nation’s only live prime-time national newscast.

“In keeping with our mission, we continue building NewsNation as the destination for fact-based, unbiased news,” said Sean Compton, President of Nexstar Inc.’s Networks Division. “The new brand clearly defines the network’s identity and makes it easier for viewers to find it, while the new programming line-up enables us to expand the reach and depth of our news coverage and take full advantage of the expertise and experience found in Nexstar’s 110 newsrooms and 5,400 journalists across the country.”

NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE airs weeknights from 6 - 7 p.m. ET, with Ms. Berlie shifting from current her role as NewsNation weekend anchor to hosting the new show. Prior to joining NewsNation at its launch last September, Ms. Berlie served as a general assignment reporter and co-anchor of the weekend newscast at WCVB-TV (ABC) in Boston.

THE DONLON REPORT airs weeknights from 7 - 8 p.m. ET and will feature a mix of news and interviews with today’s newsmakers. The show will be hosted by Joe Donlon, a 30-year news veteran and a member of the NewsNation weeknight anchor team since its launch.

BANFIELD, an hour-long news and talk show, is hosted by award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield and airs weeknights from 10 - 11 p.m. ET. The show offers a unique format, as Ms. Banfield interviews a single newsmaker, politician, or celebrity every night. Tonight’s first guest is Academy-award winning filmmaker, playwright and director, Aaron Sorkin. Some of Ms. Banfield’s upcoming guests include Bryan Cranston, Robin Wright, Mike Rowe and Keith Olbermann.

NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, launched in September 2019 as NewsNation, airs from 8 - 10 p.m. ET and is anchored by veteran journalists Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson, with chief meteorologist Albert Ramon handling weather. It is the country’s only live national newscast in prime-time.

Beginning today, the new NewsNation primetime lineup is:

  • 6 - 7 p.m. ET NEWSNATION EARLY EDITION WITH NICHOLE BERLIE
  • 7 - 8 p.m. ET THE DONLON REPORT
  • 8 - 10 p.m. ET NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON
  • 10 - 11 p.m. ET BANFIELD

Viewers can find out where to watch NewsNation here. In addition to NEWSNATION PRIME, viewers can find more local, national and world news via the NewsNationNow app and NewsNationNow.com.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. It is the home of the country’s only live prime-time national newscast, NEWSNATION PRIME WITH MARNI HUGHES, ROB NELSON, AND ALBERT RAMON, as well as BANFIELD, and THE DONLON REPORT. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,400 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online and on the NewsNationNow app.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.


© Business Wire 2021
