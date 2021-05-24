Nexstar Media : WPIX-TV Names Nicole Tindiglia as News Director

Accomplished Journalist and News Executive with More Than 20 Years of Experience in New York City Newsrooms Appointed News Director for WPIX-TV, PIX11.com, and Their Related Digital, Mobile and Social Media Applications

NEW YORK, NY (May 24, 2021) - WPIX-TV (PIX11) today announced that Nicole Tindiglia has been named News Director, overseeing the newsgathering operations of WPIX-TV, PIX11.com and their related digital, mobile, and social media applications. Ms. Tindiglia will begin her new duties on June 1st, and report to Chris McDonnell, Vice President and General Manager of Nexstar Media Inc.'s New York City operations.

Ms. Tindiglia is currently the Assistant News Director at WCBS-TV in New York City and WNLY-TV, serving Long Island, New York, where she was responsible for helping to set the long-range strategy and day-to-day newsgathering operations of both television stations, overseeing more than 100 journalists, producers, writers, and technical staff in the #1 market in the United States. During her tenure, Ms. Tindiglia also assisted in the creation, development, and launch of CBSN New York, the first local digital streaming news service available from any CBS owned and operated television station.

A resident of New Rochelle, NY, Ms. Tindiglia embodies the brand of WPIX as 'New York's Very Own.' She will be the second in her family to serve as News Director of a New York City television station, following her late father Ron Tindiglia's impactful career in local broadcast journalism in the 1970s and 1980s.

'Nicole is an exceptionally talented and experienced news executive, and she will be a great leader of PIX11's news operations and our dedicated staff,' said Mr. McDonnell. 'Over the course of her career, she has become intimately familiar with the New York City market and knows instinctively the types of stories that resonate with viewers. Her vision for enterprise reporting and impactful stories about real people coupled with her passion for serving the local community really stood out during our recruitment process. She will be a tremendous addition to our news team.'

Prior to serving as assistant news director, Ms. Tindiglia held a variety of positions of increasing importance at WCBS-TV, including assignment manager, planning manager, and segment producer. She joined WCBS in 1998.

Commenting on her new role, Ms. Tindiglia said, 'I am extremely proud to be joining the PIX11 news team, and I am well-aware of PIX11's history and legacy of service to New York area viewers. This is a critical time for journalists to deliver relevant content to our local news consumers. New York City is facing a number of questions on housing, food insecurity, homelessness and healthcare. We are in the middle of an important mayoral election which requires a commitment to issue-based reporting on the candidates. I look forward to working with the skilled team at PIX11 to deliver expanded political reporting and programming in the weeks to come. Now that sports are back in action in New York, this is a perfect time to expand our partnerships with Mets and Yankee games on PIX11 by providing market leading coverage of our 'very own' teams. I am eager to get started.'

About PIX11:

Founded in 1948, WPIX-TV (PIX11) is owned by Mission Broadcasting Inc. and programmed by Nexstar Media Inc. and has long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York. In 2006, PIX11 became the flagship station of the CW Television Network and PIX11's award winning news, successful primetime programming, off-network sitcom favorites, the annual holiday Yule Log, public affairs shows and outstanding event coverage have contributed to the station's success. The station has been honored with numerous awards for excellence, including over 375 Emmy® Awards. PIX11 also has a long history of local sports coverage and in 2015 became the broadcast home of the New York Yankees. Since 1999, PIX11 has also been the broadcast station of the New York Mets. The station is also home to the New Jersey Lottery drawings. PIX11 engages with audiences across multiple social platforms; find us on Facebook at facebook.com/pix11news, on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat: @pix11news. For more information visit www.pix11.com.

