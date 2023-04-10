Nexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization & Strategy

Experienced Sales Leader Will Oversee Advertising Inventory and Revenue Management Strategy for Ad Sales

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST: Nasdaq) today announced the appointment of Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization & Strategy, responsible for developing Nexstar’s revenue management strategy for ad sales, optimizing the company’s advertising inventory, and strengthening its programmatic business. In this newly created role, Ms. Calandruccio will work closely with Nexstar’s sales team to increase revenue and serve client needs through informed, data-driven decisions, and strategic inventory analytics. Ms. Calandruccio will begin her new duties immediately and report to Nexstar’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Strober.

“Jamie’s well-established relationships and vast pricing, planning, and forecasting experience across an extensive portfolio of ad sales products, along with her strategic vision, make her the ideal leader for our sales organization,” said Michael Strober, Nexstar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “She will hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.”

Ms. Calandruccio has extensive experience in sales management, operations, and marketing and has held a variety of sales leadership roles across her 25 year career. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Partnerships, at Operative, where she led a team of sales executives responsible for commercial strategy and revenue growth across all of the company’s customer markets and products. During her tenure at Operative, Ms. Calandruccio oversaw all global marketing initiatives including events, sponsorships, webinars, social media, and industry relations, and helped build and launch best-in-class technology designed to plan, manage, and execute corporate, product, and field marketing strategies and tactics. Ms. Calandruccio and her team also created Operative’s positioning and messaging strategies, along with supporting collateral designed to drive revenue growth.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nexstar under Michael’s leadership of sales and at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey to transform and evolve its advertising business,” said Ms. Calandruccio. “There is tremendous opportunity to innovate and create unrivaled value for advertisers by harnessing the brand equity and expansive reach of Nexstar’s diverse portfolio of assets. It is a privilege to be working alongside such an accomplished group of leaders and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help modernize Nexstar’s media sales business.”

Prior to her role at Operative, she worked at Channel Media Solutions, providing strategic guidance and marketplace insight to create advanced advertising go-to-market plans. Ms. Calandruccio spent most of her career leading sales planning and operations with Sony Pictures Television, DirecTV and Xandr, where she created operational strategies to deliver maximum yield, advanced advertising capabilities and addressable advertising platforms.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230410005198/en/