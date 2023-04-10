Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34:16 2023-04-10 am EDT
172.56 USD   -0.23%
09:04aNexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization & Strategy
BU
03/30Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Six Local Television Stations in the San Francisco Bay Area
PU
03/28Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in Des Moines, IA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization & Strategy

04/10/2023 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Experienced Sales Leader Will Oversee Advertising Inventory and Revenue Management Strategy for Ad Sales

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST: Nasdaq) today announced the appointment of Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization & Strategy, responsible for developing Nexstar’s revenue management strategy for ad sales, optimizing the company’s advertising inventory, and strengthening its programmatic business. In this newly created role, Ms. Calandruccio will work closely with Nexstar’s sales team to increase revenue and serve client needs through informed, data-driven decisions, and strategic inventory analytics. Ms. Calandruccio will begin her new duties immediately and report to Nexstar’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Strober.

“Jamie’s well-established relationships and vast pricing, planning, and forecasting experience across an extensive portfolio of ad sales products, along with her strategic vision, make her the ideal leader for our sales organization,” said Michael Strober, Nexstar’s Chief Revenue Officer. “She will hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.”

Ms. Calandruccio has extensive experience in sales management, operations, and marketing and has held a variety of sales leadership roles across her 25 year career. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Product Marketing & Partnerships, at Operative, where she led a team of sales executives responsible for commercial strategy and revenue growth across all of the company’s customer markets and products. During her tenure at Operative, Ms. Calandruccio oversaw all global marketing initiatives including events, sponsorships, webinars, social media, and industry relations, and helped build and launch best-in-class technology designed to plan, manage, and execute corporate, product, and field marketing strategies and tactics. Ms. Calandruccio and her team also created Operative’s positioning and messaging strategies, along with supporting collateral designed to drive revenue growth.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nexstar under Michael’s leadership of sales and at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey to transform and evolve its advertising business,” said Ms. Calandruccio. “There is tremendous opportunity to innovate and create unrivaled value for advertisers by harnessing the brand equity and expansive reach of Nexstar’s diverse portfolio of assets. It is a privilege to be working alongside such an accomplished group of leaders and I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to help modernize Nexstar’s media sales business.”

Prior to her role at Operative, she worked at Channel Media Solutions, providing strategic guidance and marketplace insight to create advanced advertising go-to-market plans. Ms. Calandruccio spent most of her career leading sales planning and operations with Sony Pictures Television, DirecTV and Xandr, where she created operational strategies to deliver maximum yield, advanced advertising capabilities and addressable advertising platforms.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
09:04aNexstar Names Jamie Calandruccio as Executive Vice President of Platform Monetization &..
BU
03/30Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Six Local Television Stations in t..
PU
03/28Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in ..
PU
03/23Nexstar Media : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in ..
PU
03/14Nexstar Media Group, Two Station Owners Reportedly Sued by DirecTV Over Retransmission ..
MT
03/14DirecTV sues Nexstar, station owners over retransmission fees
RE
03/13Nexstar Media's CW Network Extends Carriage Deal With YouTube
MT
03/13The CW Network Renews and Extends Multi-Year Agreement With Youtube TV for Carriage of ..
BU
03/13Nexstar Reaches Multi-year Agreement With Youtube TV for Launch of 59 Nexstar Stations ..
BU
03/13Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Reaches Multi-Year Agreement with YouTube TV for Launch of 59..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 117 M - -
Net income 2023 545 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 6 360 M 6 360 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 319
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 172,96 $
Average target price 220,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.-1.18%6 360
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.59.39%36 802
FOX CORPORATION10.14%17 237
RTL GROUP S.A.17.85%7 846
TEGNA INC.-20.43%3 769
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-20.39%3 354
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer