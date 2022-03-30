Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXST   US65336K1034

NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.

(NXST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nexstar Networks Names Beth Feldman Executive Director of Communications

03/30/2022 | 11:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading Network, Film and Consumer Communications Professional will Oversee Internal and External Communications at Nexstar’s NewsNation, Antenna TV, Rewind TV, and WGN Radio

Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that Beth Feldman has been named Executive Director of Communications for the company’s networks division, overseeing internal and external communication at the company’s cable news network, NewsNation, its nationally distributed diginets, Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Ms. Feldman will join Nexstar on April 4, and report to Sean Compton, President of the networks division of Nexstar Media Inc., and work closely with Gary Weitman, EVP/Chief Communication Officer of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Ms. Feldman joins the networks division with nearly three decades of experience leading and executing mainstream, digital, and social media campaigns on behalf of leading television networks, film studios, consumer brands and authors. Throughout her career she launched major talk shows, primetime series, and high profile, well-known brands by developing groundbreaking media campaigns that generate media exposure and drive consumer and viewer awareness. Ms. Feldman’s appointment comes as NewsNation continues its news, talk and analysis programming expansion, and she will serve as the public advocate and authority on NewsNation’s mission, vision, culture, brand, and differentiation.

For the past 15 years, Ms. Feldman has served as a partner at Beyond PR Group, developing and executing successful digital media activation campaigns on behalf of more than a dozen television series and syndicated talk shows from major television networks including: “The Talk,” “Survivor,” “The Good Wife,” “Mom,” “48 Hours,” “The Goldbergs,” “Dr. Ken,” and “Timeless,” among others. From 1996 to 2007, she held positions of increasing responsibility with the CBS Television Network and served as Vice President for the CBS Communications Group. As a leading network television communications professional, Ms. Feldman played an integral role in the media campaigns for Emmy award-winning television shows such as CBS’ hit series “CSI,” "The Amazing Race," and the final season of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“Beth’s intellect, creativity and experience is a valuable addition to NewsNation and our expanding line-up of news programming as we continue to build on the momentum established over the last year and a half,” said Mr. Compton. “She is an industry insider, has well-established relationships with important media outlets and has conducted many successful promotional and awareness campaigns for a broad array of news, talk, and entertainment programming. Beth will be a great addition to our staff.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Feldman said, “I’m excited to be joining Nexstar’s networks division, home to the country’s fastest growing cable news network. I am very impressed at how NewsNation has been building an incredible roster of talent both in front of, and behind the cameras. As the network fills an important need for viewers hungry for balanced, unbiased news, analysis, and talk, I look forward to driving broadly increased awareness of NewsNation and its important mission.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content, including 283,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s television assets also include NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property with over 130 million monthly unique users as of January 31, 2022. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About NewsNation

NewsNation is a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television households across the United States. Formerly known as WGN America, the network is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST). NewsNation is America’s source for unbiased news, where engaged citizens get news that represents the full range of perspectives across the country. The network draws on the local market, regional and national expertise of Nexstar’s 5,500 local journalists in 110 local newsrooms across the country. NewsNation is available across a variety of cable and satellite providers, streaming platforms, online, and on the NewsNationNow app.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
11:04aNexstar Networks Names Beth Feldman Executive Director of Communications
BU
03/24NEXSTAR MEDIA : To Host Exclusive Statewide Live Telecast of Democratic U.S. Senate Primar..
PU
03/24NEXSTAR MEDIA : Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in ..
PU
03/24NEXSTAR MEDIA : 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Webcast
PU
03/24Nexstar Media Group to Report 2022 First Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Cal..
BU
03/23Nexstar Digital Reaches 133 Million Unique Visitors in January 2022 and Achieves +45% Y..
BU
03/23Nexstar Media Websites, Apps' Users Rise 45% Year on Year in January
MT
03/23INSIDER SELL : Nexstar Media Group
MT
03/22Nexstar Names Klarn DePalma as Senior Vice President of Group Sales and Sponsorships
BU
03/21NEXSTAR MEDIA : To Announce Winner of its “Remarkable Women” Initiative on Apr..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 190 M - -
Net income 2022 1 015 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,71x
Yield 2022 1,75%
Capitalization 7 669 M 7 669 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 11 817
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 187,03 $
Average target price 204,33 $
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Perry A. Sook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas E. Carter President & Chief Operating Officer
Lee Ann Gliha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dione J. Rigsby Vice President-Technology
Brett E. Jenkins Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.23.88%7 669
FOX CORPORATION10.57%22 166
DISCOVERY, INC.11.51%17 414
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-0.88%9 501
RTL GROUP S.A.9.07%8 734
TEGNA INC.21.23%4 991