Home of ACC College Football/Basketball, NASCAR Xfinity Series Racing, and New Primetime Programming Line-up Adds Another Year to Agreement, Which Will Run Through 2027

The CW Network today announced that it has extended the contract of Dennis Miller as President, which will now run through 2027. Mr. Miller joined the network as President in October 2022, following its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Since that time, Mr. Miller and his team have moved quickly to implement a dynamic new programming strategy at The CW, adding high-profile live sporting events including ACC college football and basketball, the NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series, and LIV Golf, and unveiling a primetime line-up of exciting entertainment shows such as “Spencer Sisters,” “Sullivan’s Crossing,” and “Inside the NFL” this Fall. By 2025, the network will be carrying more than 400 hours of sports programming over 48 weekends.

“Dennis has done an outstanding job since taking leadership of The CW,” said Perry Sook, Nexstar’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “He and Brad Schwartz have completely remade the network and its brand, bringing a fresh, innovative approach to programming that is designed to grow viewership and deliver significant value for our advertisers, affiliates, and distribution partners. When Nexstar acquired The CW, we said we intended to run it for a broadcast audience, and Dennis is doing just that—he has changed the way viewers think about The CW and this contract extension is well-deserved.”

Commenting on his work with The CW, Mr. Miller said, “I’m extremely grateful for the confidence that has been placed in me and for the opportunity to continue doing what I love here at The CW—finding entrepreneurial executives who are interested in building for tomorrow, taking advantage of marketplace disruption to find new models for entertainment and sports programming, and working toward becoming a competitive Big 5 network. And we’re just getting started.”

About The CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is one of America’s major broadcast networks and reaches 100% of US television households. The CW delivers 14 hours of primetime programming per week in addition to sports and other entertainment programming and is the exclusive broadcast home to LIV Golf. The fully ad-supported CW App, with more than 96 million downloads to date, is available for free to consumers on all major platforms and is home to the latest episodes and seasons of The CW’s primetime programming, live streaming of its sports content, and a library of entertaining film and television content for on-demand viewing. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST), a leading diversified media company and largest CW affiliate group with 37 CW and CW Plus affiliates, covering 32% of the population. For more information about The CW, please visit www.cwtv.com.

