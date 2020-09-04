BrainStim Centers orders a second Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS
09/04/2020 | 02:30am EDT
Press Release, Helsinki, 4 September 2020 at 9.30 am (EEST)
BrainStim Centers orders a second Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS
Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that BrainStim Centers, US has ordered a second Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS technology.
The first NBT® system was first placed for evaluation at BrainStim Centers’ clinic in Valencia, California in spring and the clinic purchased it in August. Now BrainStim Centers has ordered a second system to their other clinic in Encino, California.
Dr. Mark A. Liker from BrainStim Centers commented: “As a neurosurgeon, I recognize that the accuracy of my equipment means the difference between an effective and ineffective treatment. My patients rely on this as well. The Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS system is the only one that provides me with the consistent precision I require when treating depression. Many have relied on either medication or therapy and this offers an innovative option on the road to recovery.”
Dr. Liker adds: “The ability to noninvasively target critical brain pathways associated with a variety of diseases offers extremely exciting potential treatment avenues”
Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, said: “We are extremely happy that BrainStim Centers decided to order a second system. The clinic is relatively new and started depression treatments successfully with Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS in spring. We are proud to be part of their story. This is a great example how our unique business model helps to grow both our customer’s business as well as ours.”
Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.
Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.
SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.
In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.