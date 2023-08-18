Nexstim - Personalized
Mikko Karvinen| CEO| Nexstim Plc Joonas Juokslahti| CFO| Nexstim Plc H1 2023Financial Results Webinar, 18 Aug 2023
Nexstim Story
Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company.
MISSION
- We enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.
- Our innovations create a possibility for a better life.
VISION
- With our technological know-how and superior services,
- we ensure the best treatments for our patients,
- deliver the greatest value for our customer hospitals, clinics and business partners,
- and long-term growth in shareholder value for our investors.
VALUES
- Science and clinical evidence
- Financial success
- Passion and commitment
- Ethics and responsibility
Megatrends that Support our Growth
Nexstim's unique proprietary neuronavigated TMS-technology for both diagnostic and therapy applications.
1
Aging population
- Population aging and a significant decline in the working-age and able population in Western countries
- Brain diseases increase with aging
2
Technological
development in
healthcare
- Technological developments and active research enable wider and new applications in the treatment of challenging brain diseases and disorders
3
Healthcare cost
pressures
- The need for more effective and faster rehabilitation
Our Business and Products
Business
System
Commercial
Application
Europe
United States
Status
Diagnostics
NBS
(Navigated
Over 220
Pre-surgical
CE marked
FDA
Business
Brain
systems sold
mapping
approved
Stimulation)
FDA approved
NBT®
Over 70
Depression
CE marked
with existing
Therapy
(Navigated
systems incl.
reimbursement
Business
Brain
therapy
Therapy)
software
Chronic pain
CE marked
Additional clinical
trials evaluated
Nexstim Business and Financial Summary H1 2023
- During the first half of 2023, we have especially focused on projects that are crucial for the company's strategic competitive advantage
- improving the company's cost efficiency through our new global team structures
- launch of our new NBS 6 system in both the EU and US markets
- We are also continuing discussions on new strategic partnerships to further scale the use of our technology in care
- System sales were EUR 1.1M (2022 H1: EUR 1.8M), a decrease of 37.4%. Recurring net sales accounted for EUR 1.4M (2022 H1: EUR 1.5M), a decrease of 6.4%. Licensing business accounted for EUR 0.0M (2022 H1: EUR 3.5M)
- Net sales = EUR 2.5M (2022 H1: EUR 6.8M), an decrease of
63.1%
- Comparable net sales = EUR 2.5M (2022 H1: EUR 3.3M)
- EBITDA = EUR -1.1M (2022 H1: EUR 2.6M)
- Result for the period = EUR -1.4M (2022 H1: EUR 2.4M)
- Diagnostics Business (NBS) net sales were EUR 1.3M (2022 H1: EUR 2.1M) with a decrease of 36.0 %
- Therapy Business (NBT®) net sales were EUR 1.2M (2022 H1: EUR 4.7M) with a decrease of 75.2 %. Net sales of the comparative period includes the EUR 3.5M technology license fee recognized during spring 2022.
- The company achieved savings of approximately EUR 0.5 million in operating expenses compared to the comparison period
