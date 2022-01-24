Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nexstim Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXTMH   FI4000506811

NEXSTIM PLC

(NXTMH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a Customer in the US

01/24/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release, Helsinki, 24 January 2022 at 9 AM (EET)

Nexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a Customer in the US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an NBS5+ order from a new customer in the United States.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system can be used, for example, in planning neurosurgery or radiation therapy after a patient has had a diagnosis of a brain tumor or other disorder. The NBS system is FDA cleared for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. The NBS 5+ system also includes the software of an NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments in multi-departmental use.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Nexstim is happy to welcome a new customer to our user community. The United States continues to be an important market for both our diagnostics and therapy businesses also in 2022, and we are excited to see growing interest towards our NBS5+ system that was released in October 2021 in the US.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • Nexstim Plc_Press release_US Sale_24012022_EN_FINAL

© OMX, source GlobeNewswire - EU Press Releases

All news about NEXSTIM PLC
02:01aNexstim Receives an NBS 5+ System Order from a Customer in the US
AQ
01/05NEXSTIM : Recipients of the Nexstim Young Investigator Award
PU
01/04PNC Management Services, LLC announced that it has received €0.5 million in fundin..
CI
01/03Nexstim Has Closed the Strategic Investment into a Management Services Organisation of ..
AQ
2021Nexstim Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Finnish Hospital
AQ
2021Nexstim Plc Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Finnish Hospital
CI
2021Nexstim Wins Upgraded Navigated Brain Stimulation System Order From US Clients
MT
2021Nexstim Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from a Customer in the United States
AQ
2021Nexstim Plc Receives an NBS System Upgrade Order from Customer in the United States
CI
2021Nexstim Plc's Financial Information in 2022
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,09 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
Net income 2021 -2,92 M -3,31 M -3,31 M
Net cash 2021 1,83 M 2,08 M 2,08 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,73x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 30,9 M 30,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,17x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart NEXSTIM PLC
Duration : Period :
Nexstim Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXSTIM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,07 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikko Johannes Karvinen Chief Executive Officer
Joonas Juokslahti Business Controller
Leena Katriina Niemistö Chairman
Jarmo Laine Vice President-Medical Affairs
Gustaf Järnefelt Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXSTIM PLC-14.85%31
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-13.03%228 678
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.76%200 403
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-24.98%96 286
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-7.72%77 272
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-13.05%70 331